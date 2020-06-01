All must play their part to build stronger society

The Government has just announced a $33 billion supplementary Budget, which will bring the total amount of relief to close to $100 billion (4th Budget sets aside $33b more to help workers, businesses, May 27).

This enormous amount reflects the depth and severity of the economic contraction the pandemic has caused. Fortunately, we have the resources to deal with it, after decades of sustained progress.

For this, we need to thank the older generations. We owe a special obligation to our senior citizens. Whether they are ageing with their families at home, staying at nursing homes or requiring treatment at hospitals, we should do all we can to make them as comfortable as possible.

If they work even in their old age, we should give them the respect they deserve and pay them a decent enough wage to live a dignified life. Even as we focus on saving the livelihoods of all Singaporeans, we should make a more generous concession to our pioneers.

Like them, we have a responsibility to contribute to the security of future generations. We cannot be a generation that takes without knowing how to give back.

This cannot be about only retaining our jobs and livelihoods. It is more about remaking ourselves and our society to be as exceptional as those before us.

When the world is going through such a huge change, there are no easy choices. To remain relevant and prosperous, we have to rediscover our own groove, be brave and take risks.

There are uncomfortable realities that have become obvious to us. One is that we can no longer depend on such a large pool of foreigners to carry out essential work. Another is that blue-collar work should not be seen as inferior.

A strong and cohesive society is ultimately measured by how well we look after one another. This crisis is a wake-up call for each of us to play our part to build an even stronger society.

Zulkifli Baharudin