Airbnb stays may pose risk in fight against coronavirus

Tourists are booking accommodations in Singapore through Airbnb listings that I believe are primarily in private estates, although short-term stays of less than three consecutive months in private homes are illegal.

Such tourists and the owners of these short-term-stay units are probably less stringent about recording details of whom they come into contact with, as well as with disinfecting the units.

This may have implications for contact tracing and containment in the current coronavirus outbreak.

I hope the relevant authorities can look into this issue and implement the necessary measures to safeguard public health.

Loo Wai Kheong