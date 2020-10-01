Aim is to offer training programme to all security agencies

The positive feedback from Mr Roger Hui Nai Shiang to our union's Company Training Committee (CTC) framework is encouraging (Extend training programme to other security firms, Sept 29).

We agree with Mr Hui that the CTC will allow security agencies to provide officers with better career prospects and personal development, and add value to their clients; and these are reasons why it should be made available to all security officers here.

Our CTC framework comprises three tiers of training support for security agencies to cater to each site's requirements.

At the base tier, officers would be trained in basic digital workplace and facility management skills. At the most customised tier, the CTC would work with the agencies' clients to provide bespoke training to their officers as required at each site. These can range from deeper security skills like flying of drones and remote command and control among others, to horizontal industry skills like electrical, plumbing, fire safety and emergency response.

The Union of Security Employees' intent is indeed to partner all security agencies in the industry to offer the CTC training to their officers. Our commitment to our officers is to continue to better their wages, welfare and work prospects through working with our tripartite partners. This has culminated in the introduction of the progressive wage model and industry transformation map for our industry.

We hope to continue to drive transformation in our sector so that more Singaporeans will choose this important profession as a career of choice.

Raymond Chin

General Secretary

Union of Security Employees