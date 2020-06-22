Agency shouldn't have access to employer's personal data

From the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) reply to my letter (Employer's personal information needed to process maid's work permit application, June 18), it is apparent that MOM has the information needed to assess if a potential employer of a foreign domestic worker meets the criteria.

However, if an employer opts to go through an employment agency for the work permit application, the agency should not need to have the same level of access to the employer's personal data. The ministry can simply indicate that the potential employer has met the criteria.

In this instance, I disclosed my identity card number for the purpose of processing the work permit. I did not consent to the disclosure of my children's date of birth and birth certificate numbers to the agency.

What has become of data privacy?

Ong Soh Ching