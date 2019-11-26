Advanced electricity meters for all homes in next five years

We thank Mr Seah Gang Xin (Extend smart meter initiative to schools, new homes, Nov 15) and Mr Goh Wei Qi (Smart meters really the smart solution? Nov 16) for their feedback on the use of advanced meters for more energy-efficiency.

Over the next five years, advanced meters will be rolled out to all homes. New homes will have advanced meters installed at the onset, while the analogue meters at existing premises will be replaced with advanced meters when they reach end of life.

Non-residential premises, including schools, will have these advanced meters installed when they switch to buying electricity from retailers.

To raise students' awareness and educate them on energy as a scarce essential resource, we work with the Ministry of Education and schools to develop energy-related educational materials.

In addition, we have introduced out-of-classroom experiences, such as learning journeys for students to appreciate the workings and challenges of our energy system.

With advanced meters, households can access and track their half-hourly electricity consumption via the SP Utilities mobile app developed by SP Group.

The app provides detailed consumption data as well as energy saving tips and features to nudge households to be more energy-efficient.

While advanced meters cost more than analogue meters, all consumers have the potential to enjoy energy and cost savings if they make use of the additional consumption information to adjust their consumption behaviour.

This will also lead to overall benefits for Singapore.

The advanced meters in Singapore are designed and tested to meet stringent safety standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The advanced meters in Singapore are designed and tested to meet stringent safety standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

Soh Sai Bor

Assistant Chief Executive (Economic Regulation)

Energy Market Authority