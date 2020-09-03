Forum: Advance notice given to M1 customers on contract end date

We refer to the Forum letter by Mr Jeremy Teo Chin Ghee (Telco's unfair policies over non-renewal of service contract, Aug 27).

According to our broadband service contract, a customer who wishes to terminate any broadband service should inform M1's customer service seven days in advance before the end of the service contract.

In this case, Mr Teo would have to call in on Sept 27, seven days before his contract ends on Oct 4, to terminate his broadband service so that he will not incur any pro-rated subscription charges during the termination.

We would like to emphasise that there is no penalty charge if the service is terminated any time after the contract has ended, but the customer is subject to subscription charges till we receive notification from our customers to terminate the service.

To facilitate the termination of service before the contract end date, M1 has a process in place to ensure that all customers are notified in advance of their contract end date and sufficient time is given to our customers to terminate their service.

Customers are notified in advance via SMS, e-mail, letter or My M1 App message. In addition, the contract end date is also available for viewing on our M1 App and stated in the monthly bill.

We assure our customers that we have a set of strict policies in place to ensure transparency and fairness for all customers.

We thank Mr Teo for his feedback and will look into how we can enhance our overall customer experience.

Carol Huang

General Manager

Corporate Communications

M1