Address psychosocial impact of circuit breaker measures

As the battle against Covid-19 continues and Singapore enters an extended circuit breaker period, I am increasingly concerned about the psychosocial impact these measures will have on society.

Since the circuit breaker began, we have seen thousands of people being fined for flouting the laws, while videos have surfaced on social media showing people behaving belligerently when approached by safe distancing ambassadors.

The consensus online seems to be that these people are troublemakers, but I see their behaviour as a coping mechanism and a sign of the challenges to come.

Extended periods in a state of restricted movement have been associated with higher levels of depressive symptoms, a greater tendency to engage in substance misuse and a whole range of other issues. Some common symptoms include loneliness, low mood, insomnia, heightened stress, irritability, anxiety and emotional exhaustion.

We need to be proactive and not reactive in our approach.

While the pressing concern is to reduce the number of infection cases in the community, the impact of circuit breaker measures must be considered in tandem.

In the past few weeks, there have been calls for the Ministry of Health to consider all psychological and counselling services as essential (Tele-consultation may not work as well for those grappling with mental illness, by Ms Kristen Ong Xinru, April 17).

Some have pointed out the need to consider the mental well-being of various groups (Have teams of counsellors tend to seniors and healthcare workers, by Ms Emily Lim, April 22).

Psychological and counselling services remain non-essential, with certain exceptions, and the need for them to reopen remains.

The helplines and online services that have been set up can serve as an interim measure to mitigate some of the psychosocial impact.

But we must also play our part and encourage people around us who may be struggling to use these services.

More importantly, we could offer our time and a non-judgmental listening ear to people who turn to us for support.

Sometimes, that is all the help they need.

Jonathan Kuek Han Loong