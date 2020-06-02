Forum: Add serology tests for Covid-19 to health screenings

A staff member works on coronavirus serology tests at a laboratory near Paris on May 18, 2020.
A staff member works on coronavirus serology tests at a laboratory near Paris on May 18, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Serology tests for Covid-19 should be introduced in regular health screenings, especially for government-subsidised programmes such as Screen for Life and Project Silver Screen.

There is a possible link between Covid-19 and the risk of thrombosis - the formation of blood clots - in patients (Growing concern over link between virus and blood clots, May 29).

Asymptomatic patients may be unaware that they are at risk.

Including serology tests for Covid-19 in health screenings would become part of the defences in place to protect vulnerable seniors after the pandemic blows over.

Lim Teck Koon

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 02, 2020, with the headline 'Add serology tests for Covid-19 to health screenings'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content