Act fast against rumour-mongers

It is time we put a stop to rumour-mongers who go about disseminating fake news.

The worst are those who claimed that there would be a lockdown. It resulted in many people panic buying.

The problem is compounded because these panic buyers are hurting social distancing measures by not staying at home.

So far, I have not read of anyone being charged over the spreading of these false messages.

The purveyors of these rumours and fake news will think that the authorities are not serious about cracking down on perpetrators.

If a person is guilty of spreading such rumours, who can members of the public report the matter to? The police?

The authorities should let people know what number to call for expeditious action.

Rumour-mongers will think twice if action is taken swiftly.

Also, it would be easier to track perpetrators down while rumours are still fresh.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip