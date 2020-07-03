Accessing online services should not be a hassle

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said it is exploring alternatives to help people without mobile phones access online services, given the phasing out of the OneKey token (Options to help those without mobile phones access online services, April 20).

It was also reported that more affordable mobile data plans for low-income seniors are being made available under the Mobile Access for Seniors scheme (More affordable mobile data plans for low-income seniors, June 30).

While this may help a segment of those affected by the phasing out of the OneKey token, it does not help those who cannot use a cellphone at all and depend on relatives to access government e-services.

While the OneKey token can still be used until March 31 next year, I hope an announcement will be made on what those of us whose tokens need battery replacements should do after Oct 1 this year, when tokens will no longer be issued or replaced.

I look forward to seeing workable alternative solutions developed by GovTech that will ensure that citizens do not find it a hassle to access online services.

Tan Siak Khian