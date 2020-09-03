Forum: Able to live a proper life because of Covid-19 precautions

I have observed an increasing desire in the community to further relax restrictions related to Covid-19. This perplexes me.

Singapore during this time allows its residents so much freedom to do things compared with many other countries. I should know - I recently returned from the United States.

Life for me there was not a life. While there are fewer official restrictions there, the practical constraints for those of us concerned about infection are much greater. I remained inside the flat where I lived for virtually six months. I would exit once a week (before dawn, so that I would not encounter people) to collect the mail, but otherwise was completely sequestered inside.

All groceries and medicine were delivered. No relatives or friends visited. Medical appointments were conducted via video call. Exercise was done in the bedroom.

I did not feel safe going outside simply because basic safeguards were not in place - over 50 per cent of the people I encountered did not wear masks, despite a mandatory mask mandate.

Contrast this to what I have seen since returning to Singapore. Children are going to school, people are going to restaurants and the gym, friends are seeing friends, and public transportation is freely used.

This is a completely different world and accessible to us only because of the framework the Government has in place to limit and trace Covid-19 infections.

I welcome these precautions since they are allowing me to live a proper life and guard against a potential increase in cases. Who would want anything different?

Aparna Dubey