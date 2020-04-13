A time for gratitude and appreciation

The underprivileged groups in society are bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis.

Migrant workers have been hit especially hard (Punggol dorm could have been better maintained: Zaqy, April 8). Not to forget the essential workers: healthcare workers, delivery workers, cleaners and public transport workers, just to name a few, who ensure society does not come to a standstill.

It is important for everyone to realise the immense privilege most Singaporeans have. The privilege of having a cushion to fall back on during times of economic hardship, the privilege of working from home and the privilege to practise social distancing. We need to comply, if not for ourselves, then for the front-line workers, the underprivileged and the elderly.

Gauri Kanodia, 16

JC1 student