Forum: A new digital era in communication

It is easy to believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has produced only undesired effects. While the long-term effects of the pandemic are difficult to perceive, it has certainly reformed - in a beneficial manner - the structures of communication as a community.

Now, entire families and companies can have face-to-face meetings online, and webinars with thousands of people can be hosted. What we define as "normal" communication has experienced a drastic shift. Such events have paved the way for emerging technology companies to inadvertently shift the trend of social interaction to a new digital era.

The rising popularity, and necessity, of digital communication demands that we think critically about the way we communicate, as well as address potential issues of security and concerns about privacy.

If anything, the pandemic has proven that now, more than ever, the way we communicate with one another is undergoing a technological revolution.

Christopher Yoonjae Lee, 16,

Junior high school student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.