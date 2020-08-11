Forum: A most engaging celebration

I commend this year's National Day Parade planning committee (A show of unity and strength, Aug 10). It may not have been the best parade, but it was most engaging, given the circumstances.

This year has been a truly difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic upon us, yet, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day message, Singaporeans will get through this (Our families. Our friends. Our lives. Our future, Aug 10).

It was a childhood-evoking moment as the mobile column made its way around my neighbourhood. Growing up, I remember my parents would always take me to the side of the road to wave to the army troopers right after the parade ended on TV.

I believe the drive-past of military assets surely stirred up memories for people born in the 1980s and 1990s. Watching the string of people, not standing in line for a sale but for Singapore; uncles and aunties standing at their windows cheering, all decked in red and white; families from generations X to Z, waving the flag; and gasps of wonder all round at the sight of the fine machinery.

The sense of patriotism was stronger than ever before, and for a moment, we all forgot about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festivities ended with the neighbourhood fireworks.

As the hour for the display arrived, I stood at the balcony with my family waiting for that familiar boom, not knowing which direction to look in or if we should be watching from my kitchen window instead.

And then, right on time, the show began. There we were, turning right, to watch the fireworks on TV, then turning left, watching the images on TV come to life right before our very eyes.

The nation was not able to watch the National Day Parade together side by side, in person, sweating it out at the Padang, but I believe every Singaporean truly felt as one, united at heart.

Kudos to the NDP organisers. Happy birthday Singapore! Look how far we've come.

Ng Wan Ling