A lesson in basic decency and respect

It is a pity that the person involved in the offensive Facebook post that the police are investigating is a young man, representing the future of Singapore (PSP expels member over offensive post, March 22).

He might have made a blunder in a moment of careless thought or folly, but I wish he had apologised instead of merely acknowledging that he was not expecting the post to spread to the general public.

Believing in a religion or none at all is a personal choice.

But when one's personal belief renders oneself insensitive to others and their beliefs, one can become as much a bigot as any other person, whether religious or atheistic.

Zeal without wisdom can lead to folly.

I hope that the young man has learnt an important lesson - that basic decency must involve respect for one another's beliefs.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)