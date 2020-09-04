A chance to advance vision of car-lite future

We thank Mr Osman Sidek and Mr Peh Chwee Hoe for their letters (Covid-19 opportunities may not be here to stay, Aug 31; and Thorough rethink of land use is in order, Sept 2).

Mr Osman felt that reimagining road usage during Covid-19 might be overly reactive, while it seems inconsistent that the Ministry of Transport anticipates a full return of demand for air travel.

Covid-19 has created new travel patterns, and presents an opportunity for us to advance our vision for a sustainable, car-lite future.

In so doing, we will consider Mr Osman's ideas on cycling infrastructure. As for aviation, the outlook is very uncertain.

Our air hub is strategically important to Singapore, connecting us to the world. We are proceeding with a three-runway system to add resilience to Changi Airport, and taking the opportunity to carry out these necessary infrastructural works when air traffic volume is low.

At the same time, we have paused the construction of Terminal 5 for two years and will take this time to carefully review our earlier plans to ensure that its layout and design are ready for the post-Covid-19 aviation environment.

Christine Yap

Senior Director

Corporate Communications

Ministry of Transport