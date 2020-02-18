$10 to replace identity card more reasonable

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) explained that the NRIC is made of highly durable polycarbonate material, subjected to stringent tests and not easily damaged (IC not easily damaged with normal handling, Feb 10).

But the identity card in my possession is thin and cracks easily (it has already chipped twice within a year under normal usage).

The ICA also reasons that its replacement fee of $60 for an identity card covers the costs incurred by the authority.

Even thicker cards cost less than $5 each when purchased in the hundreds locally.

With administration and other costs included, a $10 charge would be more reasonable, not to mention the economy of bulk purchase.

I believe that the ICA's reply lacked deeper consideration of the problem areas.

Jimmy Ho Kwok Hoong