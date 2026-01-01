What the Sea Means to Us

The hum of the ship’s engine room is the sound she lives by.

Ms Siti Ainul Nellisa Mohamad recalls the feeling of dread when it once fell silent and the vessel went dark in the middle of the sea. With the engine out, the ship drifted at sea, and schedules slipped.

She and the team worked through the night to trace the fault. After 12 hours, they brought power back online and restarted the main engine. “We watched every gauge until it caught and ran steady, and only then could we breathe,” she says. “Those are my proudest moments – when something goes wrong, you find the root cause, fix it and everything runs smoothly again.”

On ships carrying cargo worth millions, a crew of about 25 keeps everything running. Marine engineers like Ms Nellisa are the unseen hands that keep the engines of trade running – and the country connected.

But the 35-year-old did not start off working in the maritime industry after graduation. Growing up, the ships off East Coast Park drew her eye, but she read business in university and started working in business marketing first.

The interest in the ships at anchorage never left though.

“There was always a sense of regret lingering in the back of my mind for not following my passion,” she adds.