What the Sea Means to Us
Singapore’s lifeblood travels over the sea – bringing us what we need, sustaining our economy, and tying us to the world beyond our shores. Yet the people who keep this maritime engine running do so quietly, far from the spotlight, ensuring the nation never stops
At high tide on an island off the southern coast of Singapore, the sea rose to meet a wooden stilt house.
A young boy emerged from his door and dove straight into warm, green water. He spent his days with other boys in the kampung, swimming and chasing fish for the sheer joy of it.
Mr Ramlee Ahmat recalls his life on Pulau Blakang Mati with fondness, noting that the area has changed much since his days of youth.
That boy was Ramlee Ahmat, who lived on Pulau Blakang Mati with his family in the 1950s. They were part of the native Malay community living on Singapore’s southern islands – and were commonly known as the orang laut (“sea people” in Malay).
As a young boy, Mr Ramlee Ahmat (second row, fourth from right) attended Radin Mas Primary School on the Singapore mainland.
“Life on the island was free and easy, we could do whatever we wanted.”
- Mr Ramlee Ahmat, former resident of Pulau Blakang Mati, who studied at Radin Mas Primary School (second row, fourth from right)
Now 74 years old, the retired civil servant looks back on those carefree days with a sense of nostalgia.
“Life on the island was free and easy,” he recalls. “We could do whatever we wanted.”
While his days were almost idyllic and resort-like – a hint of what the island would be like when it was subsequently transformed into Sentosa in the 1970s – Mr Ramlee knew the importance of the sea from a young age.
It was everything: school, store and paycheck. The bumboat to the mainland ferried children to school as well as parents to work and grocery runs.
He remembers fondly his daily voyage across the sea from the Blakang Mati ferry terminal to Jardine Steps, where HarbourFront sits currently – a twice-daily affair that got him to school, eventually to office and back home on the island.
A view of the pier at Jardine Steps in 1968.
Did You Know: Many maritime professionals don’t sail in their job
Many maritime jobs in Singapore are shore-based, spanning chartering, operations, engineering, ship broking, finance, law, insurance, technology and sustainability. Multiple pathways lead to a maritime career. Maritime professionals come from both maritime and non-maritime education and career backgrounds.
A trip down Singapore’s sea lanes
From an early settlement known to traders the world over to a modern maritime hub, the island has long leveraged its strategic position to shape the flow of goods, people and ideas across Asia and beyond. Trace the journey in these slides of how Singapore's maritime industry has evolved.
“Progress came in steady steps”
From lonely voyages with handwritten letters to shaping one of the world's busiest ports, former port master Captain Lee Cheng Wee has seen Singapore’s maritime rise from the inside. Learn how decades of quiet focus on safety and efficiency kept the nation moving.
Did You Know: Every ship movement in port is monitored and coordinated
Vessel traffic is managed 24/7 from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's shore-based port operations control centres. At any one time, there are about 1,000 vessels in our port.
The beginnings of a maritime hub
Today, that same sea powers a very different Singapore. Instead of nets and wooden hulls, its teal-tinged waters are fringed by ports, with container ships dotting the horizon.
Just like it has been the lifeblood of the land for generations, the sea continues to provide in myriad ways, anchored by the work of thousands who keep vessels moving safely and on time.
Singapore’s waters now carry millions of tonnes of cargo each year, including the steady stream of e-commerce parcels that land on Singaporeans’ doorsteps.
“It’s not just a job – it’s part of me”
Drawn to the ships she once watched from East Coast Park, she made a mid-career leap into marine engineering from marketing. Read on to find out why the sea is both her workplace and second home.
Did You Know: Maritime offers a career from sea to shore
Maritime law is big business
Practical shipboard experience has relevance in shore-based maritime jobs including those in operations and ship management, as well as maritime services (e.g. insurance).
What the sea means to Singapore
Now in his later years, Mr Ramlee lives quietly in a Housing Board flat in Hougang, where he settled after getting married.
It is a far cry from 1974, when he and about 500 others from his island and nearby Pulau Brani were resettled on the mainland. Pulau Brani itself has changed just as deeply, evolving into one of the terminals of the modern Port of Singapore.
When asked, he cannot place where his Pulau Blakang Mati house once stood. “I cannot identify the exact location at all,” he explains, adding that his village should be somewhere Resorts World Sentosa now sits.
The quiet sense of loss is palpable. But one can also sense his resolve to remember what the sea meant to those who lived by it and what it still means to the country.
“Without the sea, Singapore wouldn’t have survived. Singapore has always been a link between East and West,” he says. “The sea was life… people should remember that history – and keep it moving.”
Did You Know: Singapore is a global maritime hub
Singapore is a global maritime HQ hub
Over 200 international shipping groups have shipping operations in Singapore supporting a wide range of shore-based jobs.
"It’s what keeps us linked to the world"
For twins Tz Yuan and Tz Lung, the sea is more than a career path – it is a living system they want to understand, respect and improve through technology. Discover how they hope to shape the future of maritime after graduation.
As Singapore’s maritime story enters its next chapter, it is being written by those who may never cast a net or steer a bumboat, but who are contributing in new ways – through innovation and building technology like autonomous vessels – to take Singapore into the future.
A record year at sea
Singapore’s port closed 2025 with record numbers – more than 44 million containers handled and nearly 57 million tonnes of bunkers sold, reinforcing its place among the world’s busiest maritime hubs. These figures are more than statistics; they reflect the smooth, reliable flow of goods that keeps Singapore and the global economy supplied and connected.
And behind this efficiency is a silent, unsung maritime workforce – from seafarers and harbour pilots to port operators and many more at sea and ashore, working quietly every day so Singapore never stops moving, and the goods we rely on, from daily essentials to our online orders, keep reaching our shores. This work continues as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore marks its 30th year.
The infographics below break down these achievements, showing at a glance how Singapore’s port continues to power the nation’s lifelines and keep global supply chain flowing.
3.22 Billion GT*
*gross tonnage
New record of vessel arrivals
Singapore’s busy waters saw more – and larger – ships calling at port in 2025, cementing its role as a global maritime hub.
44.66 Million TEUs*
*twenty-foot equivalent units
Container throughput reached a new high
Everything from online shopping to pharmaceuticals and electronics moved through our ports to get to their destination, here and globally, safely.
56.77 Million Tonnes
of bunker sales
1.95 Million Tonnes
of alternative fuel sales
Marine fuel sales registered a record
Singapore is the world’s leading “petrol kiosk” for ships, and is moving towards cleaner fuels.
> 200 international shipping groups based in Singapore
Growth as International Maritime Centre
Over $130 million in venture capital funding raised by close to 170 start-ups since PIER71 started in 2018. Singapore remains an attractive destination for maritime business.
137.46 Million GT*
*gross tonnage
4th Largest Ship Registry in the World
The Singapore Registry of Ships is a responsible and quality flag trusted for its safety and governance.