Being caught in a traffic jam due to excavation works can feel frustrating. What most drivers do not see, however, are workers on the other side of the safety barriers – toiling under the blazing sun, digging up decades-old cables metre by metre and replacing them before they run their course.

Leading such projects is executive engineer R Bharath Ram. The 30-year-old is part of the Asset Renewal team that oversees cable renewal works across the island, ensuring ageing assets are replaced in a timely manner. His days begin at different sites, depending on which part of Singapore’s power network is due for renewal.

“Power cables typically last about 30 to 40 years, so our work is about proactively renewing them to minimise the risk of unexpected failures,” explains Bharath.

Before works begin, his team conducts site investigations and trial trenches, working closely with agencies and stakeholders to assess worksite conditions and minimise disruption to residents and road users.

“Every site is different,” he says. “We need to adapt our approach based on the surrounding environment, traffic conditions and the other infrastructure already underground, while ensuring the renewal works can be carried out safely and efficiently.”

Switching out a 500-metre stretch of cable takes about six months, depending on the site and the complexity of the surroundings. One recent project in Toa Payoh took nearly a year because the route had to be changed twice after site investigations and excavation works uncovered challenges underground.

“The original cable was laid in the 1980s to support Singapore’s early economic and social development. Since then, the underground space has become far more congested, making renewal works today far more complex and requiring closer coordination and assessments,” he explains.

During heavy downpours, which are becoming more common, the team must set up and activate pumps to keep rainwater from inundating the trenches. Hourly temperature-taking and water breaks are mandated when the mercury soars.

Some excavations reach as deep as four metres underground, triggering additional safety gear and equipment. “Physically, the work on-site can be very demanding but safety remains our highest priority,” Bharath says. “As a driver, I used to also find roadworks inconvenient, but after being involved in the works myself, I have a better understanding of why they are necessary.”

As Singapore’s underground infrastructure becomes increasingly dense and interconnected, the work of renewing ageing infrastructure is not only more complex, but also more critical in ensuring that electricity continues to flow reliably to homes and businesses across the island.