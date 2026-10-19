“The price was right, and the location was just nice – kind of in between both our parents. So that’s why we chose it,” says Izza.



When they began looking for a home in 2018, both were still just a few years into their advertising careers.



The couple tracked prices across a few BTO launches and planned around what they were earning then.



Izza says: “We were in our first or second jobs, so we said, ‘Let’s start small’.”



“We were conservative with our decision-making because we were planning for kids and didn’t want to make plans based on a future income that might not come later.”



That led them to choose a four-room flat instead of stretching to a five-room unit.

When they applied in 2019, they also tapped the Married Child Priority Scheme – since replaced by the Family Care Scheme (Proximity) – which gave them priority access in getting a flat near their parents. They succeeded on their first BTO application.



To keep their monthly housing costs manageable, they took an HDB loan and used their CPF savings to service the mortgage, without having any cash outlay.