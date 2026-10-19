A first home is more than a milestone. It’s where the next chapter starts.
Each one comes with its own story – the start of married life, more room for a growing family, or simply a place to finally call your own. And finding the right one means balancing what you love with what works for your life.
For these Singaporeans, that balance looked different each time – in what they paid, where they stayed, and how they made the space their own. Here’s how they found a home they love.
“Our parents are minutes away, and we’re home sooner for the kids”
Isa and Izza, 4-room BTO, Tampines GreenGem
“Our parents are minutes away, and we’re home sooner for the kids”
Isa and Izza, 4-room BTO, Tampines GreenGem
Finding a first home meant balancing three things for Isa Taha and Izza Zainuddin: staying close to both sides of the family, having easy access to the MRT and keeping within a comfortable budget.
Their four-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in Tampines ticked those boxes. Izza’s parents live in Pasir Ris, while Isa’s are in Bedok Reservoir, putting the couple roughly between their parents.
The couple, both 35, paid slightly under $400,000 for the flat.
Isa and Izza designed their home with flexibility in mind, so the space can evolve with their growing family.
“The price was right, and the location was just nice – kind of in between both our parents. So that’s why we chose it,” says Izza.
When they began looking for a home in 2018, both were still just a few years into their advertising careers.
The couple tracked prices across a few BTO launches and planned around what they were earning then.
Izza says: “We were in our first or second jobs, so we said, ‘Let’s start small’.”
“We were conservative with our decision-making because we were planning for kids and didn’t want to make plans based on a future income that might not come later.”
That led them to choose a four-room flat instead of stretching to a five-room unit.
When they applied in 2019, they also tapped the Married Child Priority Scheme – since replaced by the Family Care Scheme (Proximity) – which gave them priority access in getting a flat near their parents. They succeeded on their first BTO application.
To keep their monthly housing costs manageable, they took an HDB loan and used their CPF savings to service the mortgage, without having any cash outlay.
Shared meals and colouring sessions are among the everyday moments the family enjoys together around the dining table.
The couple spend time with their daughters preparing pancakes together in the kitchen.
Since moving into their home in 2024, some of those early considerations have taken on greater significance. The couple now has two children, aged four and two, with a third on the way. They have also kept the flat’s layout flexible, so the space can adapt more easily as their family grows.
Their home is near Tampines West MRT Station, giving the couple a direct ride on the Downtown Line to the Central Business District. This cuts their commute home from more than an hour to around 40 minutes.
“For office workers like ourselves, we don’t get that much face time with our kids. The shorter commute back home really means a lot,” says Isa.
The girls’ bedroom includes a reading corner filled with storybooks and activity books.
From drawings to handmade crafts, the bomb shelter door has become a gallery for the girls’ creations.
“The price was very, very attractive”
Dharmen and Yun Ying, 4-ROOM BTO, PUNGGOL POINT COVE
“The price was very, very attractive”
Dharmen and Yun Ying, 4-ROOM BTO, PUNGGOL POINT COVE
Coney Island is about a five-minute walk away. A supermarket and school are nearby, while their two-year-old son has nine playgrounds to choose from.
For Dharmen Harish Rupawala and Ng Yun Ying, these were among the perks that came with their four-room BTO flat in Punggol, which cost $318,000 before grants.
Dharmen, 33, who works in supply chain operations, says: “The price was very, very attractive.”
Dharmen and Yun Ying with their son, Jireh, at the rooftop garden of their Punggol home, where Coney Island is about a five-minute walk away.
When the couple applied for a BTO flat in 2019, he had graduated only the year before, while Yun Ying, now 34, had also been working for only a few years.
They considered a resale flat, but felt a BTO flat made more financial sense at that stage of their lives.
More central locations such as Kallang were also on their radar, but they felt their chances of securing a flat there would be lower.
“Kallang is a lot more convenient but the chances of getting it were very low. So that was one of our considerations,” says Dharmen.
They were unsuccessful on their first BTO application, but secured their current Punggol flat on their second try.
By the time it was their turn to choose, their preferred higher-floor units with a view were no longer available. But the price made the compromise easier to accept.
After receiving the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, they paid about $287,000.
Yun Ying, an art director, feels that the grant, amounting to about $31,000, was substantial. “For someone who had just started working, the grant was a bonus,” she says.
Framed photographs and keepsakes gathered over the years bring a personal touch to a corner of their home.
In May 2025, they moved into their new home with their son Jireh. The family has found that the waterfront setting suits the pace of life they enjoy.
With another child on the way, the home they first chose largely for practical reasons has grown into a place where their growing family can play, explore and spend time outdoors together.
“We want to raise boys who are out there running around the neighbourhood instead of having so many toys at home. So living here really is a bonus,” says Yun Ying.
Dharmen and Yun Ying first met in polytechnic in 2011, but “it wasn’t love at first sight”. They reconnected several years later and only began dating in 2017.
Your home within reach
Shorter waits, extra support
Want your own place sooner?
About 8,000 Shorter Waiting Time flats will be launched in total across 2026 and 2027. These are flats that have a wait time of less than three years.
Help with the costs
First-timers can receive up to $120,000 (families) or $60,000 (singles) from the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, on top of the market discount for every new flat.
Better chances
HDB priority schemes are built around your specific needs (e.g. Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme, Family Care Scheme).
Your home within reach
Shorter waits, extra support
Want your own place sooner?
About 8,000 Shorter Waiting Time flats will be launched in total across 2026 and 2027. These are flats that have a wait time of less than three years.
Help with the costs
First-timers can receive up to $120,000 (families) or $60,000 (singles) from the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, on top of the market discount for every new flat.
Better chances
HDB priority schemes are built around your specific needs (e.g. Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme, Family Care Scheme).
“The grant helped with our flat – so we didn't have to raid our honeymoon funds”
Anthony and Si ling, 4-room BTO, Bartley Beacon
“The grant helped with our flat – so we didn't have to raid our honeymoon funds”
Anthony and Si ling, 4-room BTO, Bartley Beacon
In 2020, buying a flat felt like a big commitment for Lim Si Ling and Anthony Chong. Si Ling was still in university, while Anthony had just signed on as an Air Force regular.
Si Ling, now 28 and an interior designer, recalls: “At that time, we were figuring out how much our pay would be in the future and whether or not we could finance our home loan.”
Still, the couple knew they wanted to start planning for a home together. They had met on dating app Tinder in 2015 while both were studying and, five years into their relationship, they began applying for a BTO flat.
Price was a major consideration, as was access to public transport.
After two application attempts, they secured a flat. Their four-room BTO flat in Mount Vernon was priced at $557,000.
The Enhanced CPF Housing Grant helped Anthony and Si Ling afford their flat, leaving them more room in their budget for their wedding and honeymoon.
As Anthony’s parents live nearby in Serangoon, they benefited from additional priority through the Married Child Priority Scheme, which has since been replaced by the Family Care Scheme (Proximity).
The couple also received $60,000 through the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, which helped make the purchase more manageable.
Si Ling says: “Without the grant, things would have been much tighter financially. Maybe we could not have gone on our honeymoon or have as much wedding funds.”
“At least for us, with support from the grant, the finances were still manageable even though we were just starting out in our careers,” says Anthony, now 30 and a financial consultant.
The five-year wait for their flat gave Anthony and Si Ling time to plan their home’s design and save up for it.
Having her own home gives Si Ling the space and freedom to keep her hamster, Timi – a luxury she did not have when living with her parents.
The five-year wait for their flat also gave them time to prepare financially. “We had five years to plan and save up,” says Si Ling.
Buying young has ultimately given the couple room to plan what comes next.
“We’re taking it one step at a time and seeing what comes along. For now, we’re just cherishing what we have and settling into our new space before we have children of our own,” says Anthony.
Si Ling and Anthony sharing a moment together at home, where having a place of their own has given them the privacy they both treasure.