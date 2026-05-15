Precision Medicine
Liver biopsy results in 3 mins
Across emerging sectors like precision medicine and established ones such as logistics, Singapore businesses at different stages of growth are charting their own journeys.
From first-movers to innovators and re-inventors, they share the next step forward for their businesses and industries.
Adapting to stay ahead
SMEs make up 99 per cent of enterprises in Singapore, so how they adapt and grow matters to the wider economy. But growth does not always mean getting bigger.
It can also mean taking a fresh look at how the business operates today – deciding where to invest, what to change and how to turn existing strengths into new opportunities, with guidance and support from SME Centres.
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Small players, big impact
99%
of enterprises in Singapore are made up of SMEs
About
7 in 10
workers in Singapore are employed by SMEs
30,000
Enterprises supported by SME Centres each year
AI-powered tools help Innoflex improve how air-conditioning systems are managed and maintained.
Three businesses, three journeys
As technology, customer needs and overseas expansion reshape competition, SME growth increasingly starts with changing how the business works. Inter-Lab Products is taking its long-established hygiene business into new markets, while Innoflex is turning years of air-con and mechanical ventilation expertise into AI-enabled building solutions. In aviation, Transcend Aero Services is applying AI to strengthen the valuation work at the core of its business.
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Director at Enterprise Singapore
This series explores what’s next for Singapore businesses across industries, and how they are partnering Enterprise Singapore to build resilience, seize new opportunities and grow. Find out more here.
What modern logistics looks like in Singapore
For a major logistics hub like Singapore, resilience means being able to keep goods moving even when conditions change.
Rising costs, limited land and manpower, global disruptions and pressure to cut emissions are pushing companies to rethink how they operate. That is driving greater use of automation, data and cleaner technologies to make supply chains more efficient and better able to withstand disruption.
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The scale of Singapore’s logistics sector
#1
in World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (2023)
S$1.4 trillion
Singapore's total merchandise trade in 2025
Digitalised depot operations help Allied Container Group improve efficiency.
Building a resilient logistics sector
Logistics companies are strengthening their operations in different ways. Allied Container Group is digitalising depot operations and using vertical trailer chassis parking to make better use of limited land. Seo Eng Joo Frozen Food is using predictive forecasting and automated replenishment to improve how stock is managed across its cold-chain operations, while EcoSwift is testing battery-swapping technology to reduce charging downtime for electric heavy goods vehicles.
See how they are building more efficient, responsive operations.
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Logistics companies must adapt as global disruptions and geopolitical tensions reconfigure global supply chains. The transformation of our logistics ecosystem through adoption of the latest digital and automation solutions will help companies enhance their productive capacity to capture a greater share of these global goods flows.
Jesse Satria Oeni
Director for the Logistics & Mobility Division at Enterprise Singapore
This series explores what’s next for Singapore businesses across industries, and how they are partnering Enterprise Singapore to build resilience, seize new opportunities and grow. Find out more here.
How precision medicine is changing patient care
Around the world, healthcare is shifting towards more personalised, preventive and predictive care – detecting diseases earlier, tailoring treatments to individual patients and accelerating the development of new medicines.
Singapore is playing a growing role in this emerging field, with home-grown businesses tackling different parts of the precision medicine journey and translating scientific advances into real-world applications.
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Precision medicine's growing footprint
US$119 billion
Value of global precision medicine market in 2025
>60
Biopharmaceutical plants in Singapore
S$18.7 billion
worth of biopharma products produced in Singapore in 2023
Stain-free imaging developed by HistoIndex helps doctors assess liver disease more precisely.
Different expertise, one shared ambition
From deepening understanding of diseases to matching patients with the right treatments and clinical trials, each company works on a different part of the precision medicine journey.
AI-powered imaging is helping HistoIndex assess liver disease more precisely, while Kyan Technologies is testing how individual cancer cells respond to different drugs.
Oncoshot, meanwhile, is tackling another part of the problem by turning medical records into usable data that can help hospitals identify patients for clinical trials.
See how these firms are bringing precision medicine into everyday patient care.
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The future of healthcare lies in delivering the right intervention to the right patient at the right time… EnterpriseSG’s goal is to help Singapore companies become global leaders in this field and establish Singapore as an international innovation hub for precision medicine.
Dr Clarice Chen
Director of Healthcare and Biomedical, Enterprise Singapore
This series explores what’s next for Singapore businesses across industries, and how they are partnering Enterprise Singapore to build resilience, seize new opportunities and grow. Find out more here.
First movers
Changing the game
Innovators
Staying competitive and resilient
Re-inventors
Staying ahead of the curve
Stories of growth and transformation
Read more about how home-grown businesses have adapted, expanded and built new capabilities with the support from Enterprise Singapore.