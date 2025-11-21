For most exhibitions, the answer is simple: you pick one vision and present it to everyone. But the creative team behind the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience: Where Home Will Always Be took a different approach – to let every visitor get a glimpse into a shared future shaped by their own choices and aspirations.
Held at Orchard Library from Aug 26 to Dec 31, 2025, the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience – the SG60 flagship event – brings visitors on an emotive journey through Singapore’s past, present and the future we are building together.
TOGETHER
Building tomorrow
It took a decade, a breakthrough in technology, a year-long collaboration between creative and tech directors, and over 110 partners to make it a reality.
The result: a deeply immersive experience where visitors shape their own avatars, share their hopes and dreams, and see these unfold on a personalised journey into Singapore’s tomorrow.
A decade-long vision
Gene Tan, Executive Creative Director of the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience, first conceptualised the idea for this showcase back in 2015 during Singapore’s SG50 celebrations. “But it was impossible – the technology was just not there,” he recounts.
For 10 years, he waited. Then GenAI arrived, and the impossible became possible.
“
SG60 is about connecting people and contributing…
It is not just about fulfilling your own wishes and aspirations, but perhaps doing something a little bit more for someone other than yourself.”
– Gene Tan
Executive Creative Director,
SG60 Heart&Soul Experience
From concept to creation
Bringing Gene’s vision to life required a multi-disciplinary team – with Creative Director Beatrice Chia-Richmond at the helm. Together, they created an immersive journey that lets you trace how far Singapore has come – and experience how we might work, play and live with one another in the future.
“
When you come to this experience, you – as a visitor – are going to be the star of this experience.”
– Beatrice Chia-Richmond
Creative Director,
SG60 Heart&Soul Experience
Besides looking ahead, the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience celebrates defining moments in Singapore’s history and how far we have come together as a nation.
Weaving Singapore’s story
The SG60 Heart&Soul Experience brings Singapore’s story to life through archival clips and a showcase of local literature, highlighting the milestones that have defined our identity.
With the incorporation of Singapore books into the Experience, visitors can connect personally with the nation’s heritage through these stories, says Wan Wee Pin, Deputy Executive Creative Director. The curation and use of archival materials and assets from our partners ensure Singapore and Singaporeans across generations are well represented, adds Geraldine Seah, Showcase Coordinator.
“
The delight on people’s faces and the sense of connection they feel as they experience Singapore’s story is something everyone can look forward to.”
– Wan Wee Pin
Deputy Executive Creative Director, SG60 Heart&Soul Experience
“
We wanted to reflect the narrative that Singaporeans in the past, the present and the future have – and will always have – a stake in Singapore’s stories.”
– Geraldine Seah
Showcase Coordinator,
SG60 Heart&Soul Experience
Where tech meets human connection
Making the future personal is about people, not just screens. Desmond Wong, Tech Partner, built the AI brain that lets you speak to your future self and navigate the experience through a digital guide.
Chris Tan, Assistant Project Director, engineered the main spectacle: a 36-metre LED wall, and 50 kinetic screens in Windows in the Sky, all syncing in real time to transport you on your own unique journey through the Singapore of tomorrow.
“
We had to retrain and fine-tune the AI to recognise Singaporean faces and culture, so it could generate personalised stories that truly reflect each visitor’s experience.”
– Desmond Wong
Tech Partner,
SG60 Heart&Soul Experience
“
The biggest challenge was delivering personalised content live to each visitor in just minutes – powered by GenAI and calculated down to the microsecond to make the experience seamless.”
– Chris Tan
Assistant Project Director,
SG60 Heart&Soul Experience
From vision to reality
partners
contributed content
million
possible
AI-generated futures
million+
visitors within two months of opening
The heart of it all
As SG60’s flagship event, SG60 Heart&Soul Experience brings Singaporeans together to celebrate our shared story.
Community partners like Singapore Pools collaborated with the Experience to support charities committed to mental wellness. Singapore Pools Chief Executive Officer Lam Chee Weng says, “As part of SG60, we’re proud to stand with Tote Board, Ministry of Digital Development and Information, National Library Board and our wider community to honour how far we’ve come – and to help shape a kinder, more compassionate Singapore.”
Shaping Hearts adds a creative touch, with the artworks from artists with disabilities used as book covers for the Experience. “Being able to contribute is something I’m deeply proud of,” says artist Aaron Yeo. Fellow artist Muhammad Ridhwan Masli adds, “I feel proud and happy to have my artwork featured in the exhibition, sharing my creativity with others.”
“
We chose the name SG60 Heart&Soul Experience because it captures the courage and conviction of Singaporeans who built the home we have today.”
– Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
SG60 Heart&Soul Experience:
Where Home Will Always Be
From now until Dec 31, 2025, come by Orchard Library to rediscover what makes Singapore home.