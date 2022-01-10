Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2022

Methodology

Singapore's fastest-growing companies is a list of 75 local firms that achieved markedly high revenue growth between 2017 and 2020.

Companies keen to get on the league table had to register via websites created by Statista and The Straits Times from May to September last year.

In addition, through research from company databases and other public sources, Statista has identified more than a thousand companies in Singapore as potential candidates for the ranking. These companies were invited to participate in the competition by post, e-mail and telephone.

There were strict criteria - they had to be independent firms headquartered in Singapore with revenue generated of at least $150,000 in 2017 and $1.5 million in 2020.

Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of more than 600 public companies in Singapore. In the next step, certain high-profile companies that met the aforementioned criteria were added to the list.

The calculation of growth rates was based on the revenue figures submitted by the companies in the respective national currencies. These figures were then converted into Singapore dollars for comparison.

The result is a list of companies ranked by compound annual growth rate, which is calculated by taking into account revenue growth over the three-year period.