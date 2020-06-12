30 Days Of Art
30 Days Of Art With NAC: i tried to imagine the future but all i could think about was the texture of skin by Stephanie Chan
We will step outside and hold hands
In those days of unguarded moments, thieves slipped from shadow to cut holes in fences, punching through asbestos and emptied classrooms to pull hallways of copper wire from false ceilings.
When this is over, gardening will become sexy again. It's always been sensuous, but now, it's necessary. Sunlight and fresh air are natural disinfectants and in the schools of tomorrow, I imagine gardening co-curricular clubs will gradually supplant choirs, unless choirs can still perform when each member is distanced 7m from one another, as that's the viral radius of a sneeze.
My son, Adam, refused to come out of his cave for a whole day. Well, it's not a cave, really, more like a tent built out of two chairs, a kid-size bed sheet and a dozen or so clothes pegs.