30 Days Of Art

30 Days Of Art With NAC: Extra Time™ by Clara Chow

June 11, 2020 
Jun 11, 2020, 5:00 am

30 Days Of Art With NAC: Copper by Marc Nair

In those days of unguarded moments, thieves slipped from shadow to cut holes in fences, punching through asbestos and emptied classrooms to pull hallways of copper wire from false ceilings.
Jun 10, 2020, 5:00 am

30 Days Of Art With NAC: Our Gardens, Our Homes by Christine Chia

When this is over, gardening will become sexy again. It's always been sensuous, but now, it's necessary. Sunlight and fresh air are natural disinfectants and in the schools of tomorrow, I imagine gardening co-curricular clubs will gradually supplant choirs, unless choirs can still perform when each member is distanced 7m from one another, as that's the viral radius of a sneeze.
Jun 9, 2020, 5:00 am

30 Days Of Art With NAC: Cave Time by O Thiam Chin

My son, Adam, refused to come out of his cave for a whole day. Well, it's not a cave, really, more like a tent built out of two chairs, a kid-size bed sheet and a dozen or so clothes pegs.
Jun 8, 2020, 5:00 am