COVID-19 AID

Resilience Budget will save jobs, support firms amid coronavirus outbreak: Heng Swee Keat

Mr Heng said the Covid-19 global pandemic was Singapore's biggest challenge after the global financial crisis in 2008.

SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET

Live Blog

More

2nd stimulus package may be $15b: Experts

Coronavirus: Self-employed may get boost in second stimulus package

Counting the cost of the coronavirus on the global economy

Thursday March 26 2020
1-HR PM2.5: 5-10
Singapore 34°C/24°C
ST Index 2,467.670 -37.800

Top Stories

PCF to review processes after coronavirus cluster found; 1 more teacher from Fengshan Sparkletots pre-school infected

This means that there are now 19 cases linked to Singapore's newest Covid-19 cluster - 15 staff and four family members.

'Farewell' and 'last hurrah' parties at clubs slammed by public

Malaysia's King and Queen quarantined after staffers test positive for coronavirus

Singapore stock watch: SIA halts trading for announcement

Singapore economy shrinks 2.2% in Q1, full-year growth forecast slashed to -4% to -1%

Coronavirus: New high of 73 cases in S'pore; 18 cases from new cluster at PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan

Coronavirus: All govt columbaria to close on weekends, visitor restrictions during weekdays as Qing Ming nears

ICA to serve stay-home notices to inbound travellers by e-mail from Friday, March 27

Singapore factory output feels Covid-19 hit with 1.1% drop in February as electronics slumps

$874k lost to illegal online betting websites and app scams in 2019

Singaporean who breached Covid-19 stay-home notice for bak kut teh: 'I thought it started the next day'

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: New high of 73 cases in S'pore; 18 cases from new cluster at PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan

ICA to serve stay-home notices to inbound travellers by e-mail from Friday, March 27

Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

Premium

Tham Yuen-C
 Coronavirus: Measures taken so far not akin to lockdown, says expert

Theresa Tan
 Generation Grit: At 17, she went blind. Now 25, she is working to improve lives for people with disabilities

Irene Tham
 Good bots, bad bots and the humans in between

Christopher Tan
 Fatal accident: MOM alert on press machines

Jan Lee
 Worth The Watch: 10 TV shows to catch in April 2020

David Lee
 Coronavirus: Olympics' one-year postponement 'will do really good things' for Schooling, says head coach Widmer

    Viewpoints

    Irene Tham
     Good bots, bad bots and the humans in between

    Nirmala Ganapathy
     Coronavirus: Chaos as Modi puts India in total lockdown for three weeks

    Markus Ziener
     Germany turns away from austerity as it fights Covid-19 with hundreds of billions of euros

    Vikram Khanna
     Economic Affairs: Waiting for global cooperation

    PUNCHLINES

    March 26, 2020

    Walter Sim
     Tokyo's 'Recovery Olympics' takes on a 2nd meaning with Covid-19 outbreak

    • A woman watching from a waiting area as a nurse administers a coronavirus test at a booth outside Yangji Hospital in Seoul. Where China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore are better at adjusting to life with the virus, South Korea and Japan had more di

    Patrick Reinmoeller For The Straits Times
     Coronavirus: Hybrid response of speed and resilience works in virus fight

    Martin Wolf  
     This pandemic is an ethical challenge

    Stanley McChrystal and Chris Fussell  
     What Sept 11 taught us about leadership in a crisis

    Popular

    1. Health

      S'pore to close all entertainment venues, gatherings outside work and school limited to 10 people

      Mar 24, 2020, 7:28 pm

    2. Singapore

      Coronavirus: New high of 73 cases in S'pore; 18 cases from new cluster at PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Fengshan

      Mar 25, 2020, 10:06 pm

    3. Singapore

      Singaporean who breached Covid-19 stay-home notice for bak kut teh: 'I thought it started the next day'

      Mar 25, 2020, 8:25 pm

    4. Health

      Coronavirus: 6 parents of international school students test positive; schools switch to remote learning

      Mar 24, 2020, 4:34 pm

    5. Health

      49 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, of which 32 are from overseas

      Mar 24, 2020, 7:32 pm

    6. Singapore

      Young adults now make up largest group of coronavirus patients in Singapore

      Mar 25, 2020, 5:00 am

    7. Singapore

      S'pore residents who continue to travel abroad will pay full hospital charges if warded for coronavirus

      Mar 24, 2020, 7:28 pm

    8. SE Asia

      Coronavirus: Malaysia's movement restrictions extended to April 14

      Mar 25, 2020, 1:24 pm

    9. Health

      Coronavirus: Singapore scientists on the front lines of fight against Covid-19

      Mar 25, 2020, 5:00 am

    10. Health

      Coronavirus: MOM will not extend temporary housing support to Malaysian workers

      Mar 25, 2020, 9:03 pm

