  • GE2020 not the reason why I decided to step aside: DPM Heng

DPM Heng steps aside as leader of 4G team, setting back S'pore's succession plan for next PM

Mr Heng cited long-term challenges of the pandemic, his age and demands of the top job as reasons.

Who will be Singapore's next PM?

Cabinet reshuffle to be announced in two weeks; DPM Heng to give up finance portfolio

PM Lee to stay on until new 4G leader is chosen to replace DPM Heng

Heng Swee Keat will not be next PM: A look back at political transitions in Singapore

DPM Heng steps down as 4G leader: Read his letter to PM Lee

PM Lee's letter to DPM Heng on his decision to step aside as 4G leader

4G leaders should be given chance to relook succession plan holistically, says Chan Chun Sing

$370 million in wage support wrongly paid out to companies, Govt to recover monies

The error happened after the wrong dates were used to determine the amount companies should get.

Timeline: A look at how the Jobs Support Scheme payout errors occurred

LTA engages private players in bid to make electric vehicle charging points in carparks viable

HDB resale prices rise for 9th straight month in March with cash over valuation in play

 

‘What’s worse than the job is the humiliation we face,' say India's sewer cleaners

‘My ISIS fighter brother’s death turned me into an advocate against terror’

A look at one man’s journey to redemption, after his brother carried out a suicide bombing mission for ISIS.

‘We’ve always lived here, yet we don’t belong’

This is the fourth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.

Invisible Asia: Who are the people who exist largely unseen, unheard

The stories of people living in the shadows of their societies.
Ranking employees by performance doesn't always work

The lure of strongman leaders in Asia

Covid-19 question muddles looming Myanmar refugee crisis

A time for Japan to blossom

Israelis and Americans are asking: Whose country is this anyway?

Shirtless on Instagram: Mortal Kombat's Lewis Tan gets sexy for a reason

It is about taking power back from a media system with Caucasian-centric ideals of beauty. 

Binge-worthy: 3 reasons to watch survival reality show Chuang 2021

Why Jodie Foster felt compelled to act in legal drama The Mauritanian

Asia's rising coronavirus cases a worry as vaccine doubts cloud campaigns

India suffers vaccine shortages amid surge in Covid-19 infections

Over 700 million may be affected by shortfall even as virus cases hit another daily record.

Indonesia turns to China to help plug Covid-19 vaccine shortage after AstraZeneca delays

Jakarta is asking for as many as 100 million doses to plug a gap in deliveries.

Malaysia brings forward Covid-19 vaccine roll-out schedule due to low registration

Only one-third of senior citizens have signed up for the jab.
Why it's hard to help those who hoard

Interactive: How circuit breaker changed us

Then and now: The difference a year makes as S'pore cautiously reopens post-circuit breaker

Go on the Singapore flower trail

Million-dollar HDB flats: Where are they, and who buys them?

How the Ever Given was freed from the Suez Canal

Above: Minister for National Development Desmond Lee watering a sapling, with Urban Redevelopment Authority chief executive Lim Eng Hwee (right), at a tree-planting ceremony to mark the reopening of the Rail Corridor (Central) yesterday. Right: Biodi

Rail Corridor: New features to explore at reopened 4km stretch

Five stories for the weekend: March 27

For the love of the game: Hema

Godzilla vs Kong: Sizing up the titans

ST's winners from the EMTM annual awards

    Battle of the sidewalks: Cyclists versus pedestrians

    Migrant burden: How foreign workers are illegally recruited in S'pore

    CloseUp investigates why some workers have to pay thousands of dollars to get jobs that few locals want.

    Cut migrant workers' illegal recruitment fees by boosting transparency

    The burden of such fees leaves migrant workers vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

    Why aren't we more outraged about social media predators?

    As society becomes desensitised to such deviant behaviour, parents must get angry for their kids, says Li Xueying.
    How parents can blunt the edge of sibling rivalry among their children

    Celebrity Parents: Radio host Vernon A values kids' happiness over grades

    He may be the 'bad cop' at home, but he does not want to put unnecessary academic stress on his kids.

    Parents in S'pore prepare to give up working from home as Covid-19 rules ease

    Pretend-play of going to work with your toddler and introduce him or her to different types of jobs, says expert.
    How to pick the right maternity insurance in Singapore

    Me & My Money: Out to cut expenditure, set aside funds for investment

    The finance executive reckons that the reduced level of spending brought about by the pandemic makes this a great time to build up wealth.

    Green bond boom leaving out vulnerable countries, says report

    The green finance revolution risks leaving out emerging markets (EMs), including some of the world's most vulnerable nations to climate change.

    Here come hot desks, Zoom rooms - and holograms?

    More changes are on the way as companies prepare to bring workers back to the office.
