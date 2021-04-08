PAP succession
Mr Heng cited long-term challenges of the pandemic, his age and demands of the top job as reasons.
Top Stories
The error happened after the wrong dates were used to determine the amount companies should get.
Invisible Asia
A look at one man’s journey to redemption, after his brother carried out a suicide bombing mission for ISIS.
This is the fourth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.
The stories of people living in the shadows of their societies.
For Subscribers
It is about taking power back from a media system with Caucasian-centric ideals of beauty.
COVID-19 & VACCINES
Over 700 million may be affected by shortfall even as virus cases hit another daily record.
Jakarta is asking for as many as 100 million doses to plug a gap in deliveries.
Only one-third of senior citizens have signed up for the jab.
VIEWS
DISCOVER
CLOSEUP
CloseUp investigates why some workers have to pay thousands of dollars to get jobs that few locals want.
The burden of such fees leaves migrant workers vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.
As society becomes desensitised to such deviant behaviour, parents must get angry for their kids, says Li Xueying.
SMART PARENTING
He may be the 'bad cop' at home, but he does not want to put unnecessary academic stress on his kids.
Pretend-play of going to work with your toddler and introduce him or her to different types of jobs, says expert.
INVEST
The finance executive reckons that the reduced level of spending brought about by the pandemic makes this a great time to build up wealth.
The green finance revolution risks leaving out emerging markets (EMs), including some of the world's most vulnerable nations to climate change.
More changes are on the way as companies prepare to bring workers back to the office.
MOST POPULAR
ASIAN INSIDER
Rising sea temperatures were responsible for tropical cyclone Seroja which killed more than a hundred people.
Life
Items like anti-blue light and salon-grade haircare products have become part of the new normal.