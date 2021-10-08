Covid-19: S'pore
PM Lee and the multi-ministry task force speak on the Covid-19 situation, path to new normal.
Addressing the nation on the situation, PM Lee set out why a zero-Covid-19 strategy is no longer feasible.
This is to protect unvaccinated individuals and reduce strain on healthcare system, said MOH.
Under the new protocols, there will only be three sets of rules.
Saturday October 9 2021
Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong wrapped up his official visit to Washington.
Bookings have logged double-digit growth in the first few months of this year.
As the new owners chart a new course for Newcastle, the future promises to be exciting, says correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.
Since the start of the pandemic, Malaysia has been off-limits to both domestic and international tourists.
Tourist visas would be available to foreigners arriving by charter flights from Oct 15 and to those arriving on regular commercial flights from Nov 15.
Researchers have developed surveillance system to sniff out presence of airborne Sars-CoV-2 RNA.
What are the hacks of these influencers, and how much of what one sees on Instagram is faked?
Serious collisions have plagued Singapore's overcrowded sidewalks in recent years.
CloseUp investigates why some workers have to pay thousands of dollars to get jobs that few locals want.
The tense diplomatic backdrop has set expectations low for a global breakthrough akin to the 2015 Paris Agreement.
HBL for Primary 1 and 2 pupils will be extended to Oct 12.
Why is their grandparent a different person? When dementia hits close to home, it can be confusing for children.
When it comes to deals involving money, you should make sure you have proper documents.
Spouses should talk - a lot - about finances, and neither’s income should be less relevant.
Long-term investments that bring stability and have an impact down the road tick all the right boxes for finance sector executive David Baey.
While there is no immediate risk of war, analysts say the tempo of the flights has raised the risk of an unintended conflict.
The light-up for this year's festival, which falls on Nov 4, will be on till Nov 21.