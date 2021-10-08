Covid-19: S'pore

WATCH LIVE: PM Lee, ministers on Covid-19 measures

PM Lee and the multi-ministry task force speak on the Covid-19 situation, path to new normal.

Live: Covid-19

S'pore must press on with strategy of living with Covid-19 and not be paralysed by fear: PM Lee

Addressing the nation on the situation, PM Lee set out why a zero-Covid-19 strategy is no longer feasible.

Those unvaccinated will no longer be allowed to dine in, enter malls

This is to protect unvaccinated individuals and reduce strain on healthcare system, said MOH.

Covid-19 quarantine orders scrapped, simpler rules to be rolled out in S'pore from Oct 11

Under the new protocols, there will only be three sets of rules.

Home recovery the default Covid-19 care arrangement for everyone, except certain groups

Singapore's path forward to a new normal: 10 takeaways from PM Lee's national address

Send tributes to Covid-19's front-liners using #STcovidheroes

More
Saturday October 9 2021
1-HR PM2.5: 4-13
Singapore 34°C/24°C
ST Index 3,112.810 +11.660

Top Stories

Details of S'pore-US travel lane coming soon; FTA to be upgraded: Gan Kim Yong

Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong wrapped up his official visit to Washington.

NParks to distribute 400,000 seed packs of edible plants this year

'Tolong, tolong': 2 men climb onto HDB ledge to escape fatal PMD fire in Jurong

Law against foreign interference: Who checks the checkers?

Australia braces for more Covid-19 infections as country moves towards reopening

Former actress Chen Chen recovering from 2nd brain surgery

Beijing flexes muscles with flights into Taiwan's air defence zone

Local tours in Singapore seeing uptick in bookings this year

Bookings have logged double-digit growth in the first few months of this year.
More headlines
 

For Subscribers

The light of Little India: Preparing to celebrate Deepavali

With passage of law to counter foreign interference, winning over public is next challenge: Experts

Power of psychiatrists over the mentally ill

Beijing flexes muscles with flights into Taiwan's air defence zone

Jokowi on transforming Indonesia: Fulfilling the people's mandate

Success may take time and pitfalls lie ahead, but Newcastle fans can finally hope again

As the new owners chart a new course for Newcastle, the future promises to be exciting, says correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

China power crunch to impact e-commerce, manufacturing in S'pore, experts say

SGFinDex to include CDP stock info as early as in Q4

 

top picks

Top good class bungalow buys in S'pore this year

What parents need to know before primary schools resume in-person classes from Oct 11

Giant panda cub gets new teeth at 2 months old, may start eating bamboo earlier than expected

At home with Covid-19: My 10 days of recovering from the virus

More

Covid-19: S-E Asia

Tracking Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the world

Malaysians plan for overseas travel as govt hints at easing of border controls in December

Since the start of the pandemic, Malaysia has been off-limits to both domestic and international tourists.

India to reopen to foreign tourists as Covid-19 infection rates stay low

Tourist visas would be available to foreigners arriving by charter flights from Oct 15 and to those arriving on regular commercial flights from Nov 15.

Air sampling surveillance may give early warning of Covid-19 infection risks: Researchers

Researchers have developed surveillance system to sniff out presence of airborne Sars-CoV-2 RNA. 
More

WORLD NEWS DAY

  • World News Day: The Climate Crisis

World News Day: Time to heed warnings of a hurting world

Scientists dig deep to study Singapore's rising sea levels

  • Wild Side of Singapore:The Coastal Protectors

ITE student's winning video on S'pore mangroves inspired by Steve Irwin

Images of a planet in crisis

More
 

Videos

Loading
    More

    CloseUp

    ST CloseUp: Zhng - Inside the world of modified cars

    ST CloseUp: Becoming an influencer in 30 days

    What are the hacks of these influencers, and how much of what one sees on Instagram is faked?

    ST CloseUp: Cyclists versus pedestrians in battle of the sidewalks

    Serious collisions have plagued Singapore's overcrowded sidewalks in recent years.

    ST CloseUp: How foreign workers are illegally recruited in S'pore

    CloseUp investigates why some workers have to pay thousands of dollars to get jobs that few locals want.
    MORE

    Climate Change

    Superpower rivalry and vaccine envy set stage for climate talks

    The tense diplomatic backdrop has set expectations low for a global breakthrough akin to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

    High petrol prices, Europe's energy crunch threaten US President Biden's climate push

    Global warming has killed 14% of the world's corals in a decade

    Boris Johnson plans fossil fuel-free British power grid by 2035

    More

    SMART PARENTING

    What parents need to know before primary schools resume in-person classes from Oct 11

    No year-end exams for Pri 3 and 4 pupils; classes to resume from Oct 11

    HBL for Primary 1 and 2 pupils will be extended to Oct 12.

    Grandpa keeps forgetting: How to explain dementia to kids

    Why is their grandparent a different person? When dementia hits close to home, it can be confusing for children. 
    MORE
     

    INVEST

    Why a housewife's contributions can be worth millions in Singapore

    Divorcing Singapore couple's messy property set-up

    When it comes to deals involving money, you should make sure you have proper documents.

    Money tips for an equal marriage

    Spouses should talk - a lot - about finances, and neither’s income should be less relevant.

    Me and My Money: Investing in long-term and stable assets like property and company

    Long-term investments that bring stability and have an impact down the road tick all the right boxes for finance sector executive David Baey.
    MORE

    MOST POPULAR

    1. S'pore, South Korea to allow quarantine-free travel from Nov 15 for those vaccinated

      Oct 8, 2021, 3:05 pm

    2. PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 situation at noon

      Oct 8, 2021, 6:17 pm

    3. Family of four needs $6,426 a month for basic standard of living in S'pore, says study

      Oct 8, 2021, 10:52 pm

    4. Singapore reports 3 new Covid-19 deaths, 3,483 new infections

      Oct 7, 2021, 11:21 pm

    5. 6 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing toll to 142 in S'pore; 3,590 new cases

      Oct 8, 2021, 11:19 pm

    6. Grandmother hospitalised after taking ivermectin: HSA probes illegal distribution of drug

      Oct 7, 2021, 6:33 pm

    7. Kopitiam, Toast Box among 60 F&B outlets penalised for breaching safe management measures

      Oct 8, 2021, 11:38 am

    8. S'pore, US working on vaccinated travel lane

      Oct 8, 2021, 12:30 am

    9. 80 evacuated after fire in Ghim Moh Road flat, including family on quarantine order

      Oct 8, 2021, 2:33 pm

    10. Jail, fine for food stall operator after maid lost four fingers in meat grinder accident

      Oct 8, 2021, 2:35 pm

    Branded Content