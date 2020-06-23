GE2020

  LIVE: PM Lee addresses the nation

PM Lee calls for general election, says he decided to 'clear the decks', give new government fresh mandate

In a televised address to the nation, Mr Lee set out why he has advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election. 

Parliament dissolved; Writ of Election expected soon

Plans for more active-ageing facilities in Jalan Besar, new green projects in Chua Chu Kang and Hong Kah North

Workers' Party said to be eyeing four GRCs and Hougang single seat

Singapore GE: PSP unveils six more candidates, scales back list of constituencies it intends to contest

Tuesday June 23 2020
119 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in community

SINGAPORE - There are 119 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (June 23), taking Singapore's total to 42,432.
  • Flash flood along Upper Changi Road, near Changi Fire Station.

Flash floods after heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning

Plans for more active-ageing facilities in Jalan Besar, new green projects in Chua Chu Kang and Hong Kah North

Workers' Party said to be eyeing four GRCs and Hougang single seat

  • A large crowd of people waiting to enter Waterway Point in Punggol on Saturday. Experts have expressed concern over the way people have been going out and about. They still recommend staying at home, but well-ventilated and uncrowded places are a bet

Experts warn against excessive mixing and mingling during phase 2 of S’pore’s reopening

Trump saw Singapore summit as exercise in publicity, says Bolton in memoir

Singapore core, overall inflation stay negative in May amid circuit breaker measures

Hin Leong has 'no reasonable prospect of being restructured on its own': PwC

Coronavirus: South Korea reports 46 new cases as it tackles 'second wave'

Heavier penalties and higher fines for those breeding mosquitoes as dengue cases rise

Scam mastermind admits to cheating Grab of more than $26k through nearly 2,000 bogus ride bookings

Realising her dream job in marketing thanks to JCU

How the pandemic will change universities

Coronavirus

Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

SIA passengers can now transit through Changi Airport from more places in China, Japan, South Korea

First weekend of phase 2: Up to 80% jump in shopper traffic at popular malls

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Stream Esplanade's Malay arts festival, make Hokkien-mee style yakisoba and more

Premium

Asad Latif
 It is time to fall in love with Singapore again

Shannon Teoh
 Oil and gas woes hampering Muhyiddin's economic recovery plans for Malaysia

Benjamin Kang Lim
 US-China fight - taking it to the financial markets

  • Clarence Teo Shun Jie admitted yesterday to two more assault charges involving his then girlfriend, Ms Rachel Lim En Hui. He was convicted in March of attacking her, causing multiple facial fractures, in 2017. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW

Shaffiq Alkhatib
 Jail, cane for doc who caused facial fractures in attack on girlfriend

  • A young Joseph Schooling and his father Colin after a swimming meet in Singapore. With the support of his parents, the boy chased his dreams and made Olympic history. ST FILE PHOTO

Rohit Brijnath
 The things our fathers teach us

  • Actress Rebecca Lim says being one of the few Singaporeans in the cast, she felt pressure to act well, as her performance could possibly open doors for others in the acting industry.

Chelsea Kiew
 Actress Rebecca Lim: Bringing her A game to The Bridge

    Viewpoints

    Salma Khalik
     Experts warn against excessive mixing and mingling during phase 2 of S’pore’s reopening

    Benjamin Kang Lim
     US-China fight - taking it to the financial markets

    Asad Latif
     It is time to fall in love with Singapore again

    Elizabeth Law
     Beijing seen rushing to enact Hong Kong security law before Sept polls

    June 23, 2020

    • Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah and Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee speaking to the media last year on Singapore Together. Ms Indranee says the movement has become even more imperative and necessary again

    Indranee Rajah For The Straits Times
     After the Covid-19 reset, time to pull together to shape Singapore's future

    Raffaello Pantucci For The Straits Times
     Beware the spirit of the Wolf Warrior

    Ven Sreenivasan
     Readying for market recovery in the post-Covid-19 era

    Jonathan Eyal
     The decoupling of US and Europe

