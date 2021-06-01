Wednesday June 2 2021
1-HR PM2.5: 11-22
Singapore 34°C/25°C
ST Index 3,187.230 +22.950

Top Stories

All 26 Hua Zai food outlets closed until June 14 due to likely Covid-19 transmission

The cluster linked to the Hua Zai outlet in NTUC Foodfare in Anchorvale Road now has 9 cases.

Covid-19 unlikely transmitted between HDB blocks through wastewater system: Experts

WHO approves Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Covid-19 vaccine could become like yearly flu shot, say experts

Most parents keen to sign kids up for Covid-19 vaccination despite concerns over side effects

Preparations under way for NDP 2021 to be staged at Marina Bay floating platform

Warm, humid weather expected to continue in first half of June

Sri Lanka ship fire finally extinguished; S'pore shipping firm to be sued

The Singapore-based company now faces criminal charges under Sri Lanka's Marine Pollution Prevention Act of 2008.
S’pore: Covid-19

Good moves to protect S'poreans against Covid-19, but some tweaks may be in order

It's a pity that Singapore has decided to let schoolchildren jump the queue, says Salma Khalik.

6 key announcements from PM Lee's address on Covid-19 plans

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set out what the new normal of living with Covid-19 could look like.

Pregnant women, cancer patients on active treatment can get vaccines

Data on people with history of severe allergic reaction being reviewed, to allow more to be safely vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccine safe for teens, results consistent with those for adults: Kenneth Mak

Ongoing studies of nearly 2,300 adolescents show a very high vaccine efficacy in the vaccinated group.

Walk-in vaccination service for seniors above 60, no booking required

There are still 280,000 among the elderly who have yet to book their vaccination appointments.

MOH to allow other Covid-19 vaccines through private sector

S'pore to also isolate household members of a close contact of Covid-19 case

About 40 Covid-19 testing operations over past month: Ong Ye Kung

Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Make your own kombucha, enjoy steamed yellow croaker and more

4 reasons the B1617 Covid-19 strain spreads so easily

Wirecard foiled staff attempts to speak out: Whistle-blower

When three is a crowd: Staying safe in pairs amid S'pore's tightened Covid-19 curbs

Telok Blangah 4-room BTO flats see overwhelming demand; over 28 first-time applicants for each unit

HSBC to expand wealth businesses here and in region, build on Singapore's growing stature as hub

Sota to investigate after now-deactivated Instagram account named alleged sexual offenders

Celebrate blockchain - whether you're for or against Bitcoin

How a perfect storm created a global chip shortage

When nations say sorry for past wrongs

What do recent apologies by France and Germany for massacres in Africa tell about the reasons for such contrition?

Taiwanese-American stuntman Stephen Oyoung making a name for himself

Santa Barbara, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home town in the sun-kissed American Riviera

 

    SMART PARENTING

    How to create a fun learning space for kids at home

    Celebrity parents: Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang on life as a single dad

    There is no mistaking the pride and joy when he talks about his son, who turns 13 this year.

    Have a jolly June: 5 apps and indoor games to try during school hols

    Parents can focus on the quality, instead of quantity, of their kids' screen time. 
    INVEST

    Do younger S'poreans have lower confidence in CPF?

    How bosses and ads can help in retirement planning

    This crisis has prompted more young people here to start thinking of financial and retirement planning.

    What makes a $1 million HDB flat

    Factors that determine the resale value include location, size, views and rarity of the unit model.

    US investors sue over student dorm scheme

    Ms Adelaida Martinez was attracted by the opportunity to invest in Skyloft Austin.
