The cluster linked to the Hua Zai outlet in NTUC Foodfare in Anchorvale Road now has 9 cases.
The Singapore-based company now faces criminal charges under Sri Lanka's Marine Pollution Prevention Act of 2008.
It's a pity that Singapore has decided to let schoolchildren jump the queue, says Salma Khalik.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set out what the new normal of living with Covid-19 could look like.
Data on people with history of severe allergic reaction being reviewed, to allow more to be safely vaccinated.
Ongoing studies of nearly 2,300 adolescents show a very high vaccine efficacy in the vaccinated group.
There are still 280,000 among the elderly who have yet to book their vaccination appointments.
What do recent apologies by France and Germany for massacres in Africa tell about the reasons for such contrition?
They have to find way to be part of next generation of energy or risk getting supplanted by alternatives.
There is no mistaking the pride and joy when he talks about his son, who turns 13 this year.
Parents can focus on the quality, instead of quantity, of their kids' screen time.
This crisis has prompted more young people here to start thinking of financial and retirement planning.
Factors that determine the resale value include location, size, views and rarity of the unit model.
Ms Adelaida Martinez was attracted by the opportunity to invest in Skyloft Austin.
Most analysts have lowered their growth projections to below the official 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent forecast.
These are an attractive option as Covid-19 restrictions have tightened the supply of confinement nannies, says one expert.