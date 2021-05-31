S’pore: Covid-19

S'pore should be able to ease Covid-19 rules after June 13: PM Lee

The country will know for sure in another week or so, said Mr Lee.

Covid-19 vaccination for S'pore students to begin June 1

Vaccination for the final group of people - adults aged 39 and below - should start around mid-June.

DIY Covid-19 test kits will soon be available at pharmacies

These DIY test kits will be simple to use and not so uncomfortable.

Large-scale Covid-19 testing to become routine

Fast and easy tests can be used before religious services, sports events and concerts, and in normal work and social settings 

S'pore planning for a new normal of living with Covid-19: PM Lee

Singapore must expect to see small outbreaks of the disease here from time to time, he said.

Pregnant women, cancer patients on active treatment can get Covid-19 jabs

MOH to allow other Covid-19 vaccines through private sector

S'pore to also isolate household members of a close contact of Covid-19 case

More
 

Singapore madrasah makes police report after leak of confidential files

India's second Covid-19 wave pushes healthcare workers close to breaking point

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to test all residents for Covid-19

4 reasons the B1617 Covid-19 strain spreads so easily

The variant has infiltrated over 50 countries, outcompeted other strains and continues to infect.
More headlines
 

For Subscribers

  • Fish farms seen from Eco-Ark in the East Johor Strait. The Singapore Food Agency said it would work with farms to ensure their activities do not impact the farming capacity of their sea space over time. The post-nursery tanks (above) at the Eco-Ark a

SFA to study fish farming's impact in East Johor Strait

Wirecard foiled staff attempts to speak out: Whistle-blower

Death by drift net: Critically endangered sea turtle among casualties of indiscriminate fishing

Indonesia - navigating the undercurrents of superpower rivalry

Beijing's head start over Biden in South-east Asia

Celebrity parents: Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang on life as a single dad

There is no mistaking the pride and joy when he talks about his son, who turns 13 this year.

How to create a fun learning space for kids at home

What makes a $1 million HDB flat

Climate Change

Racing for hydrogen: How gas giants are vying to stay relevant

They have to find way to be part of next generation of energy or risk getting supplanted by alternatives.

Investors, court deliver 'stark warning for Big Oil' on climate

Dutch court orders Shell to deepen carbon cuts in landmark ruling

Protecting at-risk tropical forests can be big business, NUS study finds

More

SPH Media

SPH hive-off could shape media landscape for years

SPH restructuring: Balancing the interests of all stakeholders at heart of move

Hiving off the media business will allow SPH to be freed from some restrictions that apply to newspaper companies by law. This would allow the company to pursue new opportunities, boosting returns for its shareholders.

Separation from media will let SPH seize new opportunities

A lot of ink has been spilt and many opinions have been shared on social media about the proposed restructuring of SPH.

SPH Media newsrooms to be beefed up to engage changing audiences: Khaw

An SPH Media Academy will also be set up to train new hires and help existing staff.
MORE

VIEWS

Han Fook Kwang
 Readers want a newspaper that connects emotionally

Aw Cheng Wei
 Hit serials in China battle against 'nei juan'

Rohit Brijnath
 Mapping a new world through a terrain of uncertainty

Chang May Choon
 Why North Korea is keeping mum on Biden-Moon summit

MORE
 

Videos

Loading
    More

    SMART PARENTING

    How to create a fun learning space for kids at home

    Celebrity parents: Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang on life as a single dad

    There is no mistaking the pride and joy when he talks about his son, who turns 13 this year.

    Have a jolly June: 5 apps and indoor games to try during school hols

    Parents can focus on the quality, instead of quantity, of their kids' screen time. 
    MORE
     

    INVEST

    Do younger S'poreans have lower confidence in CPF?

    How bosses and ads can help in retirement planning

    This crisis has prompted more young people here to start thinking of financial and retirement planning.

    What makes a $1 million HDB flat

    Factors that determine the resale value include location, size, views and rarity of the unit model.

    US investors sue over student dorm scheme

    Ms Adelaida Martinez was attracted by the opportunity to invest in Skyloft Austin.
    MORE

    MOST POPULAR

    1. PM Lee to address nation on plans to keep Covid-19 under control on Monday, 4pm

      May 30, 2021, 5:02 pm

    2. Endangered eagle ray killed after being caught at East Coast Park

      May 30, 2021, 4:19 pm

    3. 95-year-old dies of Covid-19; 5 new cases linked to new cluster at Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare

      May 30, 2021, 10:44 pm

    4. Bittersweet homecoming for Bangladeshi worker after battle with Covid-19 in S'pore

      May 29, 2021, 8:51 pm

    5. 5 family members of infected Changi Business Park cleaning supervisor among new Covid-19 cases

      May 29, 2021, 10:42 pm

    6. If I have mild respiratory symptoms, should I self-isolate or see a doctor immediately?

      May 30, 2021, 1:10 pm

    7. Celebrity parents: Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang on life as a single dad

      May 30, 2021, 3:00 pm

    8. Rest areas for delivery riders, private-hire drivers in Punggol to be removed to prevent misuse

      May 30, 2021, 12:22 pm

    9. Three-cluster healthcare system should not be further reviewed: Ong Ye Kung

      May 29, 2021, 7:40 pm

    10. Public servant arrested for allegedly leaking info on Covid-19 curbs on youth activities

      May 30, 2021, 10:32 pm

    Branded Content