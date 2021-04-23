Cabinet reshuffle
Lawrence Wong will be Finance Minister, Ong Ye Kung will helm Health Ministry and Chan Chun Sing will head MOE.
Friday April 23 2021
1-HR PM2.5: 4-8
Singapore 34°C/23°C
ST Index 3,186.400 -1.380
Top Stories
Projects have been knocked back by between nine and 12 months due to a labour crunch.
This comes after it turned positive in February for the first time in a year.
top picks
Climate Change
Investors are planning on pouring billions into a market that promotes conservation, says David Fogarty.
Invisible Asia
This is the sixth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.
This is the fifth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.
The stories of people living in the shadows of their societies.
For Subscribers
Stories of ordinary folk are what stand out - a lonely Korean immigrant, a plane crash survivor, a grieving father.
COVID-19 & VACCINES
Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 2,070 new coronavirus cases on Friday (April 23), the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic started, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections, the most severe it has faced up to now.
Deaths in the past 24 hours also jumped to a record 2,263, the health ministry said.
VIEWS
DISCOVER
CLOSEUP
CloseUp investigates why some workers have to pay thousands of dollars to get jobs that few locals want.
The burden of such fees leaves migrant workers vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.
As society becomes desensitised to such deviant behaviour, parents must get angry for their kids, says Li Xueying.
SMART PARENTING
"I'm just so happy being a parent," says actress-host Nurul Aini.
In cultures where parents let the kids help, they find a way to involve the children, even in big chores.
INVEST
A review is under way to see if it is necessary to ring-fence consumers from overspending on "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) schemes.
A US start-up developing such aircraft has accused another of stealing trade secrets.
From gene therapy for Parkinson's disease, the German company has a pipeline of treatments taking shape.
MOST POPULAR
ASIAN INSIDER
Asean leaders mistakenly believe the uprising against Myanmar's military will "come and go", she said.
Life
Stories of ordinary folk are what stand out - a lonely Korean immigrant, a plane crash survivor, a grieving father.