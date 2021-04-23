Cabinet reshuffle

PM Lee announces major Cabinet reshuffle; 7 ministries to get new ministers

Lawrence Wong will be Finance Minister, Ong Ye Kung will helm Health Ministry and Chan Chun Sing will head MOE.

Singapore's Cabinet reshuffle: Ong Ye Kung to co-chair Covid-19 task force with Lawrence Wong

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat set to join NTUC following Cabinet reshuffle

PM Lee unveils new Cabinet line-up: 5 things to know

Friday April 23 2021
Top Stories

Longer waiting time for homes, increased costs due to tighter Covid-19 curbs

Projects have been knocked back by between nine and 12 months due to a labour crunch.

New private home prices see 3.3% jump, fuelling speculation of more cooling measures

India reports world’s highest daily Covid-19 tally for second day with over 330,000 new cases

The vanishing billionaire: How Jack Ma fell foul of Xi Jinping

Second migrant worker dies after PIE accident involving lorry and tipper truck

Maid who stabbed S'pore employer more than 90 times gets life imprisonment for murder

US, India send aircraft and rescue vessels to aid in Indonesia submarine search

Singapore inflation continues rebound in March on higher services costs

This comes after it turned positive in February for the first time in a year.
Climate Change

Banking on nature to fight climate change

Investors are planning on pouring billions into a market that promotes conservation, says David Fogarty.

S'pore must prepare for rising waters due to heavy rain, climbing sea levels: Experts

Earth Day: The green-blue orb is in trouble, but there is hope

Climate change: Why it matters

Invisible Asia

‘I wanted to escape this life by hiding who I was,' says an 'untouchable' in Japan

'We've lived here for decades, but we still can't fit in,' say Hong Kong's silent outsiders

This is the sixth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.

‘What’s worse than the job is the humiliation we face,' say India's sewer cleaners

This is the fifth instalment of the nine-part Invisible Asia series.

Invisible Asia: Who are the people who exist largely unseen, unheard

The stories of people living in the shadows of their societies.
For Subscribers

On The Ground: To reduce flooding in S'pore, tackle the root cause

Will Sam Goi's bid to run Hanwell end well?

The vanishing billionaire: How Jack Ma fell foul of Xi Jinping

Banking on nature to fight climate change

The ethical issues around human-monkey chimeras

What we learnt about fashion and humanity from Netflix's Worn Stories

Stories of ordinary folk are what stand out - a lonely Korean immigrant, a plane crash survivor, a grieving father.

Add To Cart: 5 do-it-all complexion products

My Perfect Weekend: UFM100.3's Christie Ng loves her coffee

COVID-19 & VACCINES

US CDC probes new death, hospitalisation after J&J Covid-19 vaccine shots

Indonesia to restrict foreign travellers coming from India over coronavirus concerns

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days.

Thailand reports daily record of over 2,000 Covid-19 cases, four new deaths

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 2,070 new coronavirus cases on Friday (April 23), the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic started, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections, the most severe it has faced up to now.

India reports world’s highest daily Covid-19 tally for second day with over 330,000 new cases

Deaths in the past 24 hours also jumped to a record 2,263, the health ministry said.
VIEWS

Tan Hui Yee
 Legitimation seen as Asean's 'best weapon' in Myanmar crisis

Elizabeth Law
 Boao Forum a muted affair as Covid-19 pandemic keeps borders shut

Jolene Ang
 When social influence gets monetised into crypto exchange

Ravi Velloor
 What next for Afghanistan's neighbours?

Videos

    CLOSEUP

    Battle of the sidewalks: Cyclists versus pedestrians

    Migrant burden: How foreign workers are illegally recruited in S'pore

    CloseUp investigates why some workers have to pay thousands of dollars to get jobs that few locals want.

    Cut migrant workers' illegal recruitment fees by boosting transparency

    The burden of such fees leaves migrant workers vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

    Why aren't we more outraged about social media predators?

    As society becomes desensitised to such deviant behaviour, parents must get angry for their kids, says Li Xueying.
    SMART PARENTING

    Families in S'pore got their kids to do more housework during Covid-19

    Actress-host Nurul Aini says she is 'born to be a mother'

    "I'm just so happy being a parent," says actress-host Nurul Aini.

    Want to raise helpful kids? Learn from the Mayans, says US author

    In cultures where parents let the kids help, they find a way to involve the children, even in big chores.
    INVEST

    'Buy now, pay later' platforms empower users but could also be debt traps

    MAS reviewing 'buy now, pay later' schemes

    A review is under way to see if it is necessary to ring-fence consumers from overspending on "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) schemes.

    Lawsuit flies before electric planes take off

    A US start-up developing such aircraft has accused another of stealing trade secrets.

    Bayer's pharma chief and the search for 'magic pills'

    From gene therapy for Parkinson's disease, the German company has a pipeline of treatments taking shape.
