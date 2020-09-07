SUITE LIFE

  • Wander through mural-painted alleys (left) and tuck into dishes like fried porridge (below) from Dynasty Fried Porridge.

Delicious digs in Jalan Besar

A jaunt across the border; dropping my bags in a new hotel; a weekend-long whirlwind of brunches, naps and never feeling hungry because 24 hours is not enough time for all the good food.
  • Hotel Soloha's courtyard overlooks shophouses in the Keong Saik neighbourhood. An afternoon cocktail at Spanish restaurant Olivia, less than a minute's walk from the hotel.

Chic, comfy base for restaurant, bar hopping

Stylish stays, fringe benefits

If not for the Covid-19 pandemic, cyber security consultant Kenneth Lim, 30, would have taken a trip to Osaka and Kyoto in Japan with his fiancee this year.

Hotel Soloha: Chic, comfortable home base for restaurant, bar hopping along Keong Saik Road

SINGAPORE - Hotel Soloha in Teck Lim Road provides an excellent base to explore Keong Saik, one of Singapore's hottest dining and drinks stretches, as I discover on my one-night staycation at the boutique hotel.

lyf Funan: One Of A Kind Plus studio at a high-tech hotel in a historic spot

SINGAPORE - So about a week ago, I left my perfectly good home and checked into a hotel about 30 minutes by MRT from where I live.
Sep 5, 2020, 10:00 am

The Sultan: Shophouse elegance on the doorstep of Kampong Glam

SINGAPORE - If you want a comfortable, fuss-free stay on the doorstep of Kampong Glam, you could do worse than spend the night atThe Sultan hotel - an elegant row of conserved shophouses in Jalan Sultan.
Sep 5, 2020, 10:00 am

Hotel Yan: Delicious digs in Jalan Besar

Sep 5, 2020, 10:00 am

Staycations under $180: Explore trendy locales while staying at these chic boutique hotels

With travel on hold, millennials are forming the bulk of staycation guests at boutique hotels in cool neighbourhoods on the city fringe.
Sep 5, 2020, 8:54 am

Suite staycation: Make a date with Raffles Hotel, the Grand Old Dame of Singapore

So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special? This is the grande dame of Singapore that dates back to 1887, where royalty and celebrities have rested their weary heads.
Aug 30, 2020, 5:00 am

Suite staycation: Reflect, recharge at Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special? Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa bagged the Architectural Heritage Awards in 2007 for conserving colonial soldiers' quarters and turning them into luxury suites set amid 3.8ha of rainforest and gardens.
Aug 23, 2020, 5:00 am

Suite staycation: Recharge at luxe heritage hotel Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

  • Explore the lush hotel grounds (left) and have a rose-petal bath (above) drawn by a personal butler as part of the Valley Wing Indulgence package.

Shangri-La Hotel: Lush garden retreat in the heart of town

I step into the cavernous lobby in Shangri-La Hotel with a heavy heart.
Aug 16, 2020, 5:00 am

Capella Singapore: Soothing birdsong and pesky peacocks in Sentosa

Capella Singapore is so swanky, you have to watch out for peacocks stealing food off your table instead of shooing away the odd mynah or pigeon.
Aug 16, 2020, 5:00 am
  • The Premier Bay View Room (above) at The Fullerton Bay Hotel. Book a slot for the rooftop pool for the best wraparound views.

The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore: Luxurious bubble in old and new worlds

I admire the illuminated skyline from my waterfront jacuzzi, where I am taking a near-midnight dip after stepping out of a monogrammed bathrobe at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.
Aug 16, 2020, 5:00 am

Pandemic staycations: Suite life at S'pore's best hotels less freewheeling but still an ideal escape

Stay-home globetrotters can relish staycations again in Singapore's world-class hotels, now that about 200 properties have re-emerged since last month to host domestic tourists.
Aug 16, 2020, 5:00 am

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore: Sumptuous stay in the Civic District

Lately, life for me has been in extremes.
Aug 16, 2020, 5:00 am

Suite staycation: Room for intrigue at The Warehouse Hotel

SINGAPORE - For urbanites looking for a sanctuary in the heart of the city, The Warehouse Hotel offers rooms on the river with a racy slice of history.
Aug 15, 2020, 12:00 pm

Check in to private gyms, revamped buffets and in-room dining on your next staycation

SINGAPORE - Leisure travel will not be making a comeback anytime soon, but hotels will soon be able to offer the next best thing, with staycations set to resume in the weeks ahead.
Jul 11, 2020, 3:00 pm