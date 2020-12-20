Causes Week 2020

Causes Week 2020: Recovered Covid-19 patient brings back the kampung spirit to help seniors in need

Causes Week 2020: Even as she deals with losing loved ones, she is helping others in mourning

In just one year, Florence Fong lost several loved ones.

Causes Week 2020: Student ropes in community to welcome migrant workers to estate

When Ulu Pandan resident Sabrina Lee learnt that migrant workers were being rehoused to an alternative facility in her estate, she came up with a plan to welcome them to the neighbourhood.

Causes Week 2019

  • A Budding Minds tuition session in progress at the We Love Learning Centre in Henderson. Mr Chua Tze Hean, who started the project, says the volunteer tutors try to make content more interesting by showing the children real-life applications of their

'National service' of the mentoring, tutoring kind

Outside of their regular duties as full-time national servicemen, a group of six NSFs also spend their Saturdays running a free tuition programme for children living in rental flats in the Henderson area.
Madam Josephine Koh, 60, serving orange chiffon cake to the elderly in Ang Mo Kio last Wednesday. Apart from befriending seniors, volunteers like her at Living Way Social Services also do free house refurbishment for the elderly and their families, s

Befrienders lend an ear to lonely seniors

Braving Everest cold to raise suicide awareness

Looking beyond the science of climate change

Getting shoppers to think twice before buying to cut waste

Home-grown way to meet food needs

Causes Week 2018

Volunteers let their hair down for patients

Professional hairstylist Doreen Liew is no stranger to demands for the trendiest hairdos in her day-to-day work but, once a month, she finds it equally satisfying giving patients at Bright Vision Hospital (BVH) basic haircuts.
  • Mr Tan Lye Heng hopes to get a new pillow to replace his two old pillows.

Contribute towards new pillows for the elderly

Band strikes a chord with nursing home folk

Upon hearing the tunes that the Play For Good band had struck up, an elderly nursing home resident stood up, handed his walking cane to a nurse, and started dancing.

Capturing the hearts of children in the heartland

Photographer Bernice Wong and her friends befriend and inspire children from rental flats in Yishun.

An extraordinary gift of the arts - charity teaches special-needs children music and arts

Appreciating cultures through languages

Using sports for good, teen rebel learns to channel his energy

Bowling champ Shayna Ng is cat ambassador

Plugging the gap in mental health support

Telling kids they are Beyond Awesome

