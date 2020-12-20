Causes Week 2020
In just one year, Florence Fong lost several loved ones.
When Ulu Pandan resident Sabrina Lee learnt that migrant workers were being rehoused to an alternative facility in her estate, she came up with a plan to welcome them to the neighbourhood.
Causes Week 2019
Outside of their regular duties as full-time national servicemen, a group of six NSFs also spend their Saturdays running a free tuition programme for children living in rental flats in the Henderson area.
Causes Week 2018
Professional hairstylist Doreen Liew is no stranger to demands for the trendiest hairdos in her day-to-day work but, once a month, she finds it equally satisfying giving patients at Bright Vision Hospital (BVH) basic haircuts.
Upon hearing the tunes that the Play For Good band had struck up, an elderly nursing home resident stood up, handed his walking cane to a nurse, and started dancing.
Photographer Bernice Wong and her friends befriend and inspire children from rental flats in Yishun.