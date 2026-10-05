You’ll never be able to outrun money: Why chasing a salary alone won’t get you rich or wealthy

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Invest but keep enough liquidity to help you sleep at night.

In this episode, we look into the concept of liquidity. Everyone tells us to invest, but how much is enough and how much should we leave behind for a rainy day? What about saving for BTO and other commitments?

Hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss what liquidity really means, different types of investments and how liquid they are, and if you should just keep all your money in savings accounts for fear of that rainy day arriving.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00: Intro

1:08 How much cash do we really need

5:00 Liquidity vs cash

9:30 Investments that are less liquid

12:50 Risk profile differs according to age

15:15 But what if I need to pay for my BTO?

22:55 The intersection between your life and wealth

28:00 How much to keep in the bank

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.