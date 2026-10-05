Headstart On Record Podcast
You’ll never be able to outrun money: Why chasing a salary alone won’t get you rich or wealthy
In this episode, we look into the concept of liquidity. Everyone tells us to invest, but how much is enough and how much should we leave behind for a rainy day? What about saving for BTO and other commitments?
Hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss what liquidity really means, different types of investments and how liquid they are, and if you should just keep all your money in savings accounts for fear of that rainy day arriving.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:00: Intro
1:08 How much cash do we really need
5:00 Liquidity vs cash
9:30 Investments that are less liquid
12:50 Risk profile differs according to age
15:15 But what if I need to pay for my BTO?
22:55 The intersection between your life and wealth
28:00 How much to keep in the bank
Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ
Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X
Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa
Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producer: Elizabeth Law
Follow the Headstart On Record Podcast here:
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
YouTube: https://str.sg/3psqrx
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Get business/career tips in ST’s Headstart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX
---
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.