Yen intervention shows Asia is losing patience with the mighty US dollar

SINGAPORE – The yen’s sharp rebound earlier this week may have cost some currency traders dearly, but the Japanese currency is still near its multi-decade lows while the fundamental reasons for its weakness have far from disappeared.

The culprit is Japan’s relatively low benchmark interest rates, which are needed to support the economy’s recent ascent from 30 years of deflation and keep interest payments on its massive debt manageable.

Those low rates will keep the yen weak against currencies of its major trading partners, including Singapore, where rates are much higher and economic growth resilient.

The inevitability of the yen’s weakness illustrates just how helpless – and increasingly impatient – Asian policymakers are in the face of the relentless strength of the American dollar.

Although the Japanese authorities have made no comments, Bank of Japan data released a day after the April 29 intervention showed that it sold US$35 billion to buy 5.5 trillion yen and, in the process, lifted the currency from a 34-year low of about 160 to a US dollar.

The intervention did help the yen jump to 155 to the US dollar on April 29, but it retreated to around 157.80 early on May 1. It also reversed course against the Singapore dollar – rising 1.4 per cent to 114.5 yen on April 29, but slipping back on May 1 to a record low of 115.58 yen.

Currency interventions are usually seen as an attempt by the authorities to draw a line in the sand. But analysts, such as Mr Dirk Willer, Citibank’s global head of macro and emerging market strategy, believe that it would be hard to defend the 160-yen level unless Japan convinces markets that it is on a path to raising interest rates.

“Intervention has not been a source of sustained yen strength in the past,” he said. “Monetary policy is needed to change the narrative for the yen.”

Still, it was reasonable for the Japanese Finance Ministry to intervene. There was certainly a sense of crisis creeping into the market as the yen slide gathered pace in the past few weeks.

Analysts feared excessive yen weakness would start to hurt Japan’s fledging recovery by making imports too expensive and pushing up inflation, in turn putting a dampener on investments due to the uncertainty over potential currency and policy gyrations.

There were also fears that some trading partners might start to see the decline as beggar-thy-neighbour devaluations. Japan’s leading brands such as electronics giant Sony and automaker Toyota are close competitors to South Korea’s Samsung and Hyundai.

Singapore-based Sonal Varma, Japanese investment bank Nomura’s chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan, said: “Exports of many Asian economies compete with those from Japan. South Korea, Thailand and China have higher export similarity with Japan, and could lose on further relative weakness of the yen.”

Bloomberg News noted on April 29 there is mounting speculation in financial markets that China may devalue the renminbi – possibly by as much as 20 per cent – to stimulate its stagnant economy.

Such an extreme devaluation could boost China’s exports and give its central bank room to cut interest rates to fuel domestic demand. But it could also open the door to capital outflows, by undermining the renminbi’s appeal versus the US dollar.

No major Singapore brand competes with those of Japan. In fact, Japan is a major market for intermediate goods such as semiconductors – a high-valued export of Singapore – which are used in electronic devices and automobile components.