Yen intervention shows Asia is losing patience with the mighty US dollar

SINGAPORE – The yen’s sharp rebound earlier this week may have cost some currency traders dearly, but the Japanese currency is still near its multi-decade lows while the fundamental reasons for its weakness have far from disappeared.
The culprit is Japan’s relatively low benchmark interest rates, which are needed to support the economy’s recent ascent from 30 years of deflation and keep interest payments on its massive debt manageable.
Those low rates will keep the yen weak against currencies of its major trading partners, including Singapore, where rates are much higher and economic growth resilient.
The inevitability of the yen’s weakness illustrates just how helpless – and increasingly impatient – Asian policymakers are in the face of the relentless strength of the American dollar.
Although the Japanese authorities have made no comments, Bank of Japan data released a day after the April 29 intervention showed that it sold US$35 billion to buy 5.5 trillion yen and, in the process, lifted the currency from a 34-year low of about 160 to a US dollar.
The intervention did help the yen jump to 155 to the US dollar on April 29, but it retreated to around 157.80 early on May 1. It also reversed course against the Singapore dollar – rising 1.4 per cent to 114.5 yen on April 29, but slipping back on May 1 to a record low of 115.58 yen.
Currency interventions are usually seen as an attempt by the authorities to draw a line in the sand. But analysts, such as Mr Dirk Willer, Citibank’s global head of macro and emerging market strategy, believe that it would be hard to defend the 160-yen level unless Japan convinces markets that it is on a path to raising interest rates.
“Intervention has not been a source of sustained yen strength in the past,” he said. “Monetary policy is needed to change the narrative for the yen.”
Still, it was reasonable for the Japanese Finance Ministry to intervene. There was certainly a sense of crisis creeping into the market as the yen slide gathered pace in the past few weeks.
Analysts feared excessive yen weakness would start to hurt Japan’s fledging recovery by making imports too expensive and pushing up inflation, in turn putting a dampener on investments due to the uncertainty over potential currency and policy gyrations.
There were also fears that some trading partners might start to see the decline as beggar-thy-neighbour devaluations. Japan’s leading brands such as electronics giant Sony and automaker Toyota are close competitors to South Korea’s Samsung and Hyundai.
Singapore-based Sonal Varma, Japanese investment bank Nomura’s chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan, said: “Exports of many Asian economies compete with those from Japan. South Korea, Thailand and China have higher export similarity with Japan, and could lose on further relative weakness of the yen.”
Bloomberg News noted on April 29 there is mounting speculation in financial markets that China may devalue the renminbi – possibly by as much as 20 per cent – to stimulate its stagnant economy.
Such an extreme devaluation could boost China’s exports and give its central bank room to cut interest rates to fuel domestic demand. But it could also open the door to capital outflows, by undermining the renminbi’s appeal versus the US dollar.
No major Singapore brand competes with those of Japan. In fact, Japan is a major market for intermediate goods such as semiconductors – a high-valued export of Singapore – which are used in electronic devices and automobile components.
But the loss of other major trading partners such as China and South Korea, or a major foreign exchange policy move such as a big devaluation, can have second-round impacts on Singapore’s trade account and monetary policy stability.
Singapore’s unique currency-led mechanism to manage its monetary policy – aimed at achieving medium-term price stability – does give policymakers enough flexibility to manage such foreign exchange gyrations.
Given that Singapore imports almost everything it consumes, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) since 1981 has conducted monetary policy by managing the Singapore dollar exchange rate. That is unlike most central banks worldwide, which use domestic interest rates as their main policy tool to control inflation.
MAS does not directly set the precise level of the exchange rate or tightly control it in real time, but manages the Singdollar against a basket of currencies of major trade partners.
This trade-weighted exchange rate is allowed to move up and down within a policy band set by MAS, and can appreciate or depreciate within the band in the short term when conditions in financial markets change or when shocks hit the Singapore economy.
The mechanism has withstood the test of time and has given MAS the flexibility to nudge the currency in the direction it deems fit and take any drastic measures – like radically changing the parameters of the band – only when a global crisis strikes.
The trade-weighted exchange rate is not lost to other central banks, either, even if it is not their preferred policy tool.
Indeed, the speculation of a possible devaluation by China is based on the steady rise of the renminbi against the currencies of its 24 key trading partners, in part a response to the relentless strength of the US dollar over the past year.
Some other central banks in the region have also moved to defend their currencies from the mighty greenback, which is gaining strength against virtually all currencies as traders worldwide wind down bets that the Federal Reserve would start cutting US interest rates any time soon.
Bank Indonesia surprised the market on April 24 by hiking its benchmark rate to a record high to help guide the rupiah below the psychological level of 16,000 against the US dollar by the end of the year. Taiwan’s central bank did the same a month earlier, again in a surprise move.
However, analysts are not sure if Asian central banks can do much to reverse the trend unless the US Fed starts to cut rates.
Mr Shusuke Yamada, head of Japan currency and rates strategy at Bank of America, said the greenback will hold its ground if the US economy proves resilient to higher interest rates.
“US dollar strength is unlikely to start diminishing meaningfully until the Fed starts cutting rates, which our US economists expect in December, with a bigger risk of a delayed start than an earlier start,” he said.