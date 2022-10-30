Yen falls on dovish BOJ as market awaits Fed decision

TOKYO - The yen fell more than 1 per cent against the dollar on Friday (Oct 28) after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) bucked the trend among other major central banks and stuck with ultra-low interest rates, while the greenback firmed after US data showed inflation was still running hot.

The greenback was under pressure last week ahead of the United States Federal Reserve’s Nov 1 to 2 policy setting meeting. The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time before “pivoting” to a slower pace of rate hikes, which the market has begun pricing in.

“The bottom line is that if the Fed does not pivot towards a more forward-looking stance, the result will be a more restrictive monetary policy than otherwise required,” said economist Admir Kolaj at TD Securities.

The dollar index was on track for a weekly decline of around 1 per cent.

Speculation over the timing of a Fed pivot has weakened the dollar, yet the greenback still gained on the yen after BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan was nowhere near raising rates, with inflation in the country likely to fall short of its 2 per cent target for years to come.

The yen fell as much as 1.07 per cent in the aftermath of the BOJ’s decision. For the week, the yen was down around 0.17 per cent.

Mr Kuroda dismissed the view that the BOJ’s yield cap was to blame for recent sharp declines in the yen, reinforcing views that the central bank will not use rate hikes to prop up the currency.

“The BOJ still carries the baton as the most accommodative Group of Seven central bank,” said managing partner Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management. “That leaves the yen very much at the mercy of broad dollar trends that, in turn, reflect moves in US fixed income.”

Sterling rose against the dollar, adding to gains earlier in the week following the appointment of Mr Rishi Sunak as Britain’s third Prime Minister in two months. The pound was up 0.39 per cent at US$1.1609, on track for a weekly rise of around 2.65 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$0.9955, adding to Thursday’s more than 1 per cent drop after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 75 basis points as expected, but took a more dovish tone on its rate outlook. For the week, the euro was up around 0.93 per cent.

The common currency was somewhat supported by German data, which showed that Europe’s biggest economy unexpectedly avoided a recession in the third quarter, while inflation, driven by a painful energy stand-off with Russia, surprised on the upside.

US data on Thursday showed that consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Fed on track to hike interest rates by 75 basis points. “The data that came during the week gave Fed chairman Jerome Powell a lot of credit because he has been adamant about the economy being strong enough to withstand the hikes,” said director of trading Juan Perez at Monex USA.

“A strong economy leads to faith in the economy but inflation must be battled with high rates, which make the dollar only stronger,” he said.

The more dovish ECB and the Bank of Canada’s smaller-than-expected interest rate hike last week helped drive expectations of a Fed pivot.

The dollar was also firmer against the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar. REUTERS