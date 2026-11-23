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BHP expects global copper demand to grow by 30% by 2040 to more than 45 million tonnes per year, driven by electrification, digitalisation and AI demand.

MELBOURNE – Top global miner BHP said on Nov 23 it plans to double its South Australian copper production by 2040, as it raises its exposure to the metal expected to drive electrification, with a final investment decision due in the first half of 2027.

BHP plans to spend between US$13.6 billion (S$17.5 billion) and US$17.4 billion to raise production to an estimated 650,000 tonnes a year from its sprawling copper operations in a remote region that it says is the world’s richest source of copper outside Chile.

The plan knits together its Copper South Australia operations at its anchor Olympic Dam copper mine, its Ankata deposit, and the mines gained in its A$9.6 billion (S$8.2 billion) purchase of OZ Minerals in 2023.

“We start from a strong position as the world’s largest copper producer, with a sector-leading growth pathway that can be funded from existing copper cash flows,” Geraldine Slattery, BHP’s head of Australian operations, told investors on a site tour, according to prepared remarks supplied by BHP.

“Copper South Australia is a centrepiece of that growth, contributing around a third of the increase to 2035.”

BHP projected Copper South Australia’s output would grow to rival its share in Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, by 2040. That would underpin BHP’s goal to produce 2 million tonnes of the metal, or 2.5 million including byproducts, from its global operations by the mid-2030s.

Slattery said BHP expects global copper demand to grow by 30% by 2040 to more than 45 million tonnes per year, driven by electrification, digitalisation and AI demand.

BHP, the world’s largest listed miner, reaped more value from its copper division than from iron ore, its prior mainstay, for the first time in fiscal 2026.

Challenging region

BHP has twice shelved plans in previous decades to develop its rich but technically complex ore assets, citing high costs and commodity downturns.

The operations have proven challenging due to a combination of operational instability, complex metallurgy and external infrastructure constraints such as water and power, UBS said in a note.

As a result, the operations have achieved a low single-digit return on capital employed for many years, reaching only 10% in fiscal 2026 with record-high commodity prices, UBS added.

BHP said it expects block caving, which is a type of bulk mining, and two-stage smelting to underpin significantly lower operating costs. It said phase one, which aims to produce 500,000 tonnes of copper annually by 2035, would have an internal rate of return of 14% to 17%, and capital intensity of US$18,000 to US$23,000 per tonne of copper.

As part of the expansion, BHP plans to roughly double the capacity of its uranium processing plant to 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes a year. It would also boost its gold production by 45% to more than 570,000 troy ounces a year.

Desalination options

BHP’s mines sit within the Gawler Craton, an ancient geological structure formed roughly two billion years ago, in an increasingly arid region on the fringes of Australia’s remote Outback.

The miner uses water from the Great Artesian Basin, which has sparked concerns about overuse from traditional owner groups such as the Arabana people. BHP aims to mitigate its use of the artesian water by using a planned 260-megalitre-a-day seawater desalination plant at Cape Hardy on South Australia’s Spencer Gulf. That water would need to be piped hundreds of kilometres.

The state government is running a tender for the multi-user Northern Water infrastructure project with two global consortia. It is due to make a final investment decision in 2027 , and the first water from the project is targeted for fiscal 2032.

The planned expansion will also require power upgrades to existing electricity transmission infrastructure. REUTERS