World’s largest food maker Nestle pushes through largest price hikes in decades

LONDON – Nestle sales are surging as the world’s largest food maker pushes through the largest price increases in decades, overcoming the first fall in volume for years.

The maker of Maggi noodles, Nespresso coffee and KitKat said it expects full-year revenue growth of about 8 per cent, the top end of its previous forecast range.

The volume of goods sold started to ease in the third quarter as Nestle raises prices by the most in decades. Until now, consumers have been willing to absorb higher prices.

Concerns have been rising that branded consumer companies could start to lose market share to cheaper private label manufacturers as cash-strapped shoppers cut costs. Inflation is soaring globally, with the rate in the euro-area hitting a record 10 per cent last month.

In the quarter, volumes fell 0.2 per cent overall, as the group increased prices 9.5 per cent. Analysts were not overly alarmed.

There’s “no sign of imminent consumer doom yet”, Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said in a note. “The company keeps doing what it always does: strong growth, diversified strength and no surprises.”

Some products showed signs of softening demand. At Nespresso, volumes declined and European sales dropped after a strong 2021, when growth was double-digit.

Nestle also said on Wednesday it plans to buy the Seattle’s Best Coffee brand from Starbucks for an undisclosed price. BLOOMBERG