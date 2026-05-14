Workers can adapt to AI the way healthcare staff embrace new treatments: Koh Poh Koon

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Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon (second right) with (from left) AEM Holdings non executive chairman Loke Wai San, HRnetGroup chief corporate officer Adeline Sim and Pacific International Lines chief HR officer Simon Cheong during a panel discussion on May 14.

SINGAPORE - Workers need to adopt the mindset of healthcare professionals who constantly train, upskill and adapt to new technologies as artificial intelligence reshapes the economy, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon.

Speaking at a panel on human capital at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Future Economy Conference on May 14, Dr Koh said healthcare workers routinely embrace new drugs, devices, treatment protocols and clinical trials as part of lifelong learning.

“When we say a new drug comes along, you don’t see all the healthcare workers thinking that they will lose their jobs tomorrow,” he said. “But they embrace it because they know this is the nature of thinking now.”

He said workers across industries would need to approach AI in the same way by updating their skills continually instead of fearing displacement.

During the session at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Dr Koh also emphasised the importance of relying on human wisdom while embedding the use of AI in areas such as autonomous vehicles and medical procedures.

He said it is also important to integrate work and study more closely to build AI literacy.

“We put more work in school and put more school in work. What this means is that in this era of massive change, employers expect fresh graduates to know how to do the job. That’s why school is involved,” he said.

On the other hand, companies also have to become more like a school, offering training and internships, he added.

Other panellists including Mr Loke Wai San, non-executive chairman of AEM Holdings, and Ms Adeline Sim, chief corporate officer at HRnetGroup, highlighted the challenges of adapting quickly to AI-driven disruption.

Another panellist Mr Simon Cheong, chief human resource officer of Pacific International Lines, said many workers still operate with what he described as a “farmer’s mindset”.

“The expectation is that as long as I do my farming right, I expect the vegetables to grow,” he said.

But in a disruptive environment, workers should have a hunter’s mindset, he said. “Usually for hunters, of course they expect to bring something back, but they are flexible if they cannot.”

In a separate panel discussion on the impact of restructuring at the same conference , Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling emphasised the need for all parties – government, union and businesses included – to be agile, adaptable and resilient.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling (left) and Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo at a panel discussion on May 14. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

She urged companies to diversify their markets, business partners and supply chains to better withstand disruptions.

“Having some buffer is preparing for further expansion when the opportunity comes. Having some buffer is also a way to future-proof yourself, to make sure that you are better placed to withstand disruptions,” said Ms Low, who is also Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth.

She also encouraged businesses to tap the Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) grant, which helps firms expand abroad by defraying the costs of overseas market promotion, business development and market set-up.

She added that the Government is looking at ways to co-share more risks with Singapore companies entering overseas markets that require more capital outlay.

“We think it’s worthwhile because if it takes off, it will also lead to positively spillover effects in Singapore.

“For example, it’s not just about opening up new markets, but it will lead to better jobs for the Singaporean employees who are leading the charge there, and also better jobs in Singapore,” she said.

Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo, who is also deputy secretary-general at the National Trades Union Congress, said it is important to build “career bridges” for workers to move between industries during restructuring, while ensuring they can return to the workforce with dignity if displaced.

Others who spoke on the panel were Mr Lennon Tan, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation and group chairman of Adera Group, as well as Mr Ian Lee, executive committee member and group president for geographies at The Adecco Group.