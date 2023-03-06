Work Talk Podcast: Workplace discrimination - views from a lawyer and a HR chief

We also talk about the Workplace Fairness Legislation, which is expected to be passed in Singapore in 2024. Last month, a report comprising 20 recommendations for the Bill was released for public consultation.

Listen to get tips on how to make your company a fairer place to work.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:15 Why is discrimination inherent at the workplace?

3:45 Prevention: Is that the best way to stop workplace bias?

7:06 Is your boss biased or are you just not good enough?

11:56 How should a company prepare for the Workplace Fairness Legislation?

15:00 Three tips for small companies to get ready for the Bill

Read more:

https://str.sg/ikcX

https://str.sg/ikcB

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai







