Work Talk Podcast: Workplace discrimination - views from a lawyer and a HR chief

(From left) ST senior correspondent Krist Boo, Clarence Ding, employment law specialist and a partner at law firm Simmons & Simmons and Akshita Shetty, vice-president for South-east Asia at technology firm SAP. PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Krist Boo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, the Work Talk podcast helps you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.

In this episode, we have Mr Clarence Ding and Ms Akshita Shetty discuss the thorny issue of workplace prejudice. Clarence is an employment law specialist and a partner at law firm Simmons & Simmons, and Akshita is vice-president for South-east Asia at technology firm SAP.

We also talk about the Workplace Fairness Legislation, which is expected to be passed in Singapore in 2024. Last month, a report comprising 20 recommendations for the Bill was released for public consultation.

Listen to get tips on how to make your company a fairer place to work.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:15 Why is discrimination inherent at the workplace?

3:45 Prevention: Is that the best way to stop workplace bias? 

7:06 Is your boss biased or are you just not good enough?

11:56 How should a company prepare for the Workplace Fairness Legislation?

15:00 Three tips for small companies to get ready for the Bill

Read more:
https://str.sg/ikcX
https://str.sg/ikcB

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST’s new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wVpX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Read Krist Boo’s Column: https://str.sg/wB2P

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top