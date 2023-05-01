Work Talk Podcast: Where the Tech Jobs Are - Part 2

So if you’re one of those curious about some of the world’s most famous tech names, this is your chance to get a sneak peek behind the scenes.

In this episode, ST’s senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts Ms Chris Havrilla, vice president for human capital management strategy at Oracle, Mr Ben King, managing director for Google Singapore and Ms Cheryl Low, a young executive in her first job at Access Partnership.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:05 What do Oracle and Google do?

4:25 What two innovations does Google have its eyes on?

8:15 Does a middle-aged worker have a chance to become a tech worker?

10:26 Is Google still a good place to work?

12:45 What do Gen Zs like Cheryl want in their careers?

Listen to Pt 1: Where the Tech Jobs Are - Salesforce and Cisco - https://str.sg/iopR

Register for ST’s Head Start newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang

---

