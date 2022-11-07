Work Talk Podcast: Are you in love with your boss?

If that’s you talking, my friend, you have a problem. Maybe more than one... but you have a crush on your boss.

In today’s very fun episode of Work Talk, we bat around reasons for workers that idealise their bosses. We ask if it is more likely to happen to male leaders, if younger workers are more likely to fall into the abyss of infatuation. My guests are O-Psych CEO and psychologist Hetal Doshi, and Ms Low Rui Yin, a millennial marketing manager at SGTech.

We promise that you’ll never look at the boss the same way again.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:39 Why are leaders natural magnets?

2:16 How do you draw the line before love?

6:05 Are women bosses less attractive?

8:12 Do younger workers expect bosses to be friends?

10:20 Should you make your boss love you?

Read more: My friend, are you in love with your boss?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

