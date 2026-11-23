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ASA, which manufactures automated equipment used in semiconductor production, is being pursued by its former continuing sponsor and financial adviser, Zico Capital, over allegedly unpaid fees.

SINGAPORE – Catalist-listed Advanced Systems Automation (ASA) is facing a winding-up application over a disputed claim of more than $ 643, 000, adding to the troubles of a company whose shares have been suspended from trading amid concerns over its financial health.

ASA, which manufactures automated equipment used in semiconductor production, is being pursued by its former continuing sponsor and financial adviser Zico Capital over allegedly unpaid fees.

A continuing sponsor helps companies listed on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) Catalist board comply with listing requirements.

Zico filed the winding-up application in the High Court on N ov 3 , with a hearing scheduled for Dec 4.

If granted, the application could result in ASA being liquidated and its assets used to repay creditors.

Dispute dates back to March

The legal dispute dates back to Marc h, when ASA received a demand from Zico for $6 27,70 8, including interest, for fees for continuing sponsorship services and financial advisory work, including ASA’s acquisition of LSO Organization Holdings, as well as interest.

By the time Zico’s statutory demand was served on ASA on July 1, the amount had risen to $643,534.82.

ASA disputed the claim and on July 22 filed a separate High Court lawsuit seeking approximately $6.7 9 million plus interest, alleging that Zico breached its duties as financial adviser, resulting in losses.

It also attempted to stop Zico from commencing winding-up proceedings, but the High Court dismissed its application for an injunction on Se pt 7 and ordered it to pay $ 18,0 00 in legal costs.

The decision did not resolve ASA’s $6.79 million claim and, on the High Court’s order, the company has set aside $42,000 as security for Zico’s potential legal costs, held in ASA’s lawyer’s stakeholder account.

Trading suspension

ASA has been grappling with questions over its ability to remain in business.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025, the ASA group recorded a net loss of $5.55 million, while the company on a standalone basis incurred a larger loss of $10.96 million.

The group also had net current liabilities of $8.16 million, meaning its short-term liabilities exceeded its short-term assets.

Its auditors issued a disclaimer of opinion on its 2025 financial statements, saying they could not obtain sufficient evidence to determine whether it was appropriate to prepare the accounts on the assumption that the company could continue operating.

Despite its financial difficulties, ASA maintained in its Nov 6 announcement that it could continue operating, saying receipts from its business activities were helping it meet its financial obligations.

It also said it was discussing structured repayment arrangements with several major creditors.

However, on Nov 13, SGX Regulation directed that an earlier trading halt be converted into a suspension with immediate effect.

The regulator said that, after reviewing the company’s information and responses and considering its continuing sponsor’s assessment, ASA had been unable to demonstrate to the exchange and its shareholders that it could continue operating as a going concern.

ASA is required to provide monthly updates on the winding-up proceedings and its financial position.

Its current continuing sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors, has also given notice to terminate its appointment by Jan 26, 2027, unless an earlier date is agreed on.

Under Catalist rules, companies without a continuing sponsor will have their shares suspended from trading and may be delisted if they remain without one for more than three consecutive months.