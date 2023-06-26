Why you should start retirement planning early | Meet young entrepreneurs who make and sell streetwear

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

With rising costs of living and high interest rates, it has become more challenging for young people to cope with daily living expenses and plan for their retirement at the same time, senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit reports.

A recent survey of 500 people aged between 16 and 34 commissioned by the National Youth Council revealed as much, with those who have families and those aged 30 to 34 struggling the most to keep to their financial plans.

But experts said young investors could set up a regular savings plan where they commit a small amount of money every month to investments. And, starting early will allow more time for the money to grow into a bigger pot of savings.

In another study, associate editor and senior columnist Lee Su Shyan discovers that many school leavers aged between 18 and 20 years plan to give up furthering their studies in favour of becomng influencers.

But an influencer’s life is far harder than it looks. Successful influencers must be adept at creating storylines that will draw eyeballs to their posts and videos, as these are what advertisers are paying for. All require a production team, including a cameraman and staff, among others.

Do you have any new colleagues who recently joined your workplace? Chances are they need your mentorship and support even if they have attended upskilling courses or career conversion programmes to pick up new knowledge and relevant skills, journalist Tay Hong Yi reports.

This is because new joiners need ongoing guidance and as they may still lack in-depth industry-specific knowledge such as industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies, experts said.

