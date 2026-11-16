Who is Leo KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire backing Nvidia’s Jensen Huang?

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SINGAPORE – Billionaire investor Leo KoGuan on Nov 13 said that he would not buy more Nvidia shares without co-founder Jensen Huang at the helm.

This came a day after the US chipmaker announced Huang’s resignation.

KoGuan, who called Huang “the supreme creator” in posts on X, argued that his achievements should count for more than his mistakes and said that he had invested about US$1.3 billion (S$1.7 billion) in Nvidia.

The artificial intelligence and semicon heavyweight has a market capitalisation of about US$3.9 trillion as at Nov 16.

KoGuan’s backing for Huang comes as prominent tech figures push for his return to Nvidia. Elon Musk, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator president Garry Tan and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick were among the signatories of an open letter urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate him.

More than 7,500 signatories reportedly identified themselves as Nvidia employees, equivalent to 18% of the company’s workforce.

Huang’s abrupt ouster from Nvidia followed reports of three extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US authorities suspect of spying for China.

His departure ended a 33-year run at the helm of Nvidia, the company he co-founded and whose chips now power much of the AI boom. The company named chief financial officer Colette Kress interim chief executive officer.

Amid the turmoil, Nvidia shares fell 12.8% in the week to Nov 13, closing at US$162.85, even as chip stocks as a group rose about 8% the same week, noted Kenneth Goh, director of private wealth management at UOB Kay Hian.

He added that the shares could remain under pressure until Nvidia’s board names a successor who has the confidence of key stakeholders.

“KoGuan is saying out loud what a lot of investors feel. Many of them bought Nvidia because of Jensen Huang,” Goh said. “His own holding is small, well under 1% of the company. He has also only said he will stop adding. He has not said he is selling.”

KoGuan first drew wider attention for his bet on Tesla. In Singapore, he made headlines for his high-profile property purchases, such as that of the Dysons’ Wallich Residence penthouse.

Who is Leo KoGuan?

KoGuan, 71, was born in Indonesia to Chinese parents. He moved to the US, where he earned a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University and a law degree from New York Law School.

In 1989, he and his then wife, Thai Lee, paid less than US$1 million for a struggling New Jersey software reseller with five employees and about as many customers. The business became Software House International, now known as SHI International.

SHI has since expanded beyond software reselling into hardware, cloud computing and cybersecurity services. It serves more than 17,000 customers, including Boeing, Johnson & Johnson and AT&T, and employs about 7,000 people worldwide.

KoGuan told Bloomberg in 2021 that he had stepped back from day-to-day operations around the turn of the century. He remains chairman, while Lee is president and chief executive officer.

In October 2025, SHI said it reached US$16 billion in gross sales over the preceding 12 months. It also announced an investment in AI engineering consultancy NStarX, giving clients of its New Jersey AI and cybersecurity lab access to NStarX’s data scientists.

How did Tesla add to his fortune?

KoGuan began buying Tesla shares in 2019. He built a concentrated position through shares and options.

Bank records showed that he held 6.3 million Tesla shares and 1.8 million options as at September 2021. The options gave him the right to buy Tesla shares at prices ranging from US$450 to US$550 apiece. He was one of the carmaker’s largest individual shareholders at the time.

As the stock rallied, the value of his Tesla holdings climbed to more than US$7 billion by October 2021.

In 2024, KoGuan said he was cutting his Tesla stake and buying three-month US Treasury bills. He said in a post on X that he still planned to hold Tesla for the long term but feared a stock market crash on the scale of 1929, which was the catalyst for the Great Depression.

In March 2026, the 71-year-old said he was “still mostly in Tesla” and Treasury bills.

He had grown more critical of Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, including over a pay package that could be worth up to US$1 trillion. He declined to say how much of his Tesla stake he had sold.

On March 3, KoGuan said he bought one million Nvidia shares. The shares were worth about US$180 million at that day’s closing price of US$180.05.

Days later, he said he bought another million shares, and added that he hoped the purchase would help calm a nervous market, amid the Middle Eastern conflict which sparked a global sell-off.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index put KoGuan’s estimated net worth at US$13 billion, placing him 264th globally as at Nov 13.

What are his investments in Singapore?

KoGuan is a US citizen based in Singapore. He debuted at seventh place on Forbes’ Singapore rich list in 2022, with an estimated fortune of US$7.6 billion.

Forbes ranked him ninth on its 2026 list, at US$8.2 billion. The list includes some foreign citizens with residential, business or other ties to Singapore.

KoGuan made local headlines in 2020 when he bought the Dysons’ three-storey penthouse at Wallich Residence in Tanjong Pagar for $62 million. That worked out to nearly $3,000 per square foot based on the unit’s strata area of 21,108 square feet.

In 2025, KoGuan acquired 21 Carpenter – a 48-room, award-winning hotel project completed by 8M Real Estate in 2023 – for about $100 million, or about $2.1 million per key. The hotel is on a site with a freshly topped up 99-year leasehold tenure from January 2022.

The hotel incorporates four conserved shophouses dating back to 1936 that once housed a remittance business. KoGuan said at the time that he saw the hotel as a way to preserve Singapore’s heritage and to honour the legacy of Chinese migrants. THE BUSINESS TIMES