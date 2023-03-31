White House proposes tougher US bank rules, new tests after crisis

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden’s administration is pressing regulators to tighten the rules for mid-sized banks, its strongest step yet in response to the banking crisis that led to the failure of a pair of regional lenders.

The White House on Thursday called for federal banking agencies, in conjunction with the Treasury Department, to enact a series of changes. None of the measures requires Congressional approval, the White House said in a statement, though it’s not clear if regulators will enact them.

The package bears the fingerprints of one of Mr Biden’s new top aides, former Federal Reserve vice chair Lael Brainard, who has long warned that she thought that deregulation legislation passed in 2018 went too far. Ms Brainard took over Mr Biden’s National Economic Council last month.

The changes include reinstating rules for banks with assets between US$100 billion (S$133 billion) and US$250 billion - a category that Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the institutions that failed, fell into - including liquidity requirements, enhanced stress testing and so-called “living wills” that show how banks that size could be wound down.

The White House also called for:

Annual stress tests for banks in that range, instead of every two years

Shortening the time to apply stress tests once banks reach US$100 billion in assets

Strengthening supervisory tools to ensure banks can withstand rising interest rates

The White House backed calls for community banks to not share the cost of replenishing the Deposit Insurance Fund, which was used to backstop SVB and Signature Bank, which also failed. The White House called on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to replenish the fund without relying on community banks.

The moves come as Mr Biden searches for tools to further calm the banking crisis and prevent another failure.

A White House official, briefing reporters on the announcement, said it would ultimately be up to regulators to enact the changes but that the administration had spoken with them in preparing its proposals.