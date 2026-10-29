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Which are Singapore’s best workplaces in 2026?

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology retained its crown as Singapore’s best workplace among companies with 1,000 or more staff, in an annual ranking by consulting firm Great Place To Work.

SINGAPORE – Memory chipmaker Micron Technology and flexible workspace provider JustCo were among 55 companies named Singapore’s best workplaces in an annual ranking unveiled on Oct 29.

Released by global consultancy Great Place To Work since 2015, the list honours companies for workplace excellence based on confidential employee feedback.

The US-headquartered Micron retained its crown as the best workplace among large companies for the second year running.

Its roughly 10,000 employees have access to in-house mentorship via company resource groups, and can connect outside of work through volunteer events and interest groups ranging from sports to pets.

“We believe in the importance of community and peer support,” said Cher Whee Sim, vice-president of people strategy, technology and workforce transformation.

Home-grown firm JustCo took first place among medium-sized companies with 100 to 999 employees, up from fourth place in 2025.

“We believe that when everyone shares a common purpose and feels valued, we build a stronger workplace together,” said its executive chairman and chief executive Kong Wan Sing .

Kong Wan Sing, CEO of homegrown firm JustCo, which took first place among medium-sized companies with 100 to 999 employees on the Best Workplaces in Singapore 2026 list. PHOTO: ST FILE

Local companies TC Acoustic, an ​​audio equipment distributor, and Cryptoknight Academy, a cryptocurrency education firm, were top among small and micro-sized organisations, respectively.

Other Singapore-headquartered firms that were named best workplaces include Capella Hotels and Resorts, data centre platform STTGDC and real estate firm Singapore Land Group.

Speaking at the awards ceremony at the Pan Pacific Singapore, Minister of State for Manpower and for Energy, Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang highlighted that “great workplaces are the result of deliberate decisions that each of you make over and over again to build trust in the organisation”.

Trust has always been at the heart of a great workplace, he said. “Employees want to know that they will be treated fairly, their contribution will be recognised, their managers will listen to them, and that the decisions affecting their careers will be made fairly and responsibly.”

He asked companies to consider how they use artificial intelligence (AI) as it becomes a part of personnel management.

In recruitment, for instance, firms could gain efficiency but risk sterilising candidates’ experience if their applications were processed by machines from start to finish.

“If a candidate asks why they were unsuccessful in the interview, we cannot be telling them it’s because the AI decided so,” he said.

He urged employers to be transparent about AI use, to be accountable for their decisions, and to retain the human touch that is still much needed in people’s working lives.

Minister of State for Manpower and for Energy, Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang highlighted that “great workplaces are the result of deliberate decisions that each of you make over and over again to build trust in the organisation”. PHOTO: GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

AI work management platform monday.com, which was founded in Israel and opened in Singapore in 2025, was named a best workplace for the first time, ranking fourth among small firms with 30 to 99 employees.

The firm uses its own AI-powered tools in human resources work to onboard staff and answer routine questions, but makes sure that people remain at the heart of decisions and interactions, it said.

The company extends this to jobseekers as well – “all applications are screened by a human”, said Marisa Salazar, associate people business partner for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

“We believe this human-led approach supports our commitment to fair and inclusive hiring.”