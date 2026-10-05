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When Singapore encourages failure, the talents will come: Malaysia semiconductor CEO

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Mi Technovation will use Singapore as its base for research and development in silicon carbide, as well as autonomous vehicle technologies, said group CEO Oh Kuang Eng.

Mi Technovation will use Singapore as its base for research and development in silicon carbide, as well as autonomous vehicle technologies, said group CEO Oh Kuang Eng.

PHOTO: MI TECHNOVATION

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Benjamin Lim

  • Singapore can attract top tech talent by fostering a culture that accepts failure and encourages risk-taking, crucial for innovation and semiconductor industry growth.
  • Mi Technovation plans to open an R&D facility in Singapore by 2026 and expand its semiconductor materials and AI-related businesses, aiming for sustainable growth and IPO.
  • The company leads in wafer-level chip scale packaging and silicon carbide development, targeting future demands in green energy, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicle technologies.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Singapore can attract top tech talent and build a thriving semiconductor ecosystem only if society learns to accept failure and foster a culture of risk-taking, says Oh Kuang Eng, chief executive of Penang-headquartered Mi Technovation.

Speaking to The Straits Times, he noted that the Republic has created an environment highly supportive of innovation and research and development (R&D).

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.