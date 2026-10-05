When Singapore encourages failure, the talents will come: Malaysia semiconductor CEO

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Mi Technovation will use Singapore as its base for research and development in silicon carbide, as well as autonomous vehicle technologies, said group CEO Oh Kuang Eng.

SINGAPORE – Singapore can attract top tech talent and build a thriving semiconductor ecosystem only if society learns to accept failure and foster a culture of risk-taking, says Oh Kuang Eng, chief executive of Penang-headquartered Mi Technovation.

Speaking to The Straits Times, he noted that the Republic has created an environment highly supportive of innovation and research and development (R&D).