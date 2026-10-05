CEO Insights
When Singapore encourages failure, the talents will come: Malaysia semiconductor CEO
- Singapore can attract top tech talent by fostering a culture that accepts failure and encourages risk-taking, crucial for innovation and semiconductor industry growth.
- Mi Technovation plans to open an R&D facility in Singapore by 2026 and expand its semiconductor materials and AI-related businesses, aiming for sustainable growth and IPO.
- The company leads in wafer-level chip scale packaging and silicon carbide development, targeting future demands in green energy, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicle technologies.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Singapore can attract top tech talent and build a thriving semiconductor ecosystem only if society learns to accept failure and foster a culture of risk-taking, says Oh Kuang Eng, chief executive of Penang-headquartered Mi Technovation.
Speaking to The Straits Times, he noted that the Republic has created an environment highly supportive of innovation and research and development (R&D).