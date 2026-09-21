When friends drift apart or fall out, the self-blame and grief can hurt more than a breakup

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Our friend circles shrink as we get older. How do we deal with it?

In this episode, therapist Cao Zhikai shares how we can deal with losing friends as we enter adulthood, and what we can do to combat that feeling of loss. She also shares about the grief of friendship breakups, which don’t often get given enough attention in a society that prioritises romantic relationships.

Hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss why it’s nerve-wrecking making friends as adults, yet having the payoff of a purposeful adult connection is worth it.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Introduction

0:32 Shrinking adult friend circles?

4:35 Why proximity matters

8:39 The grief of losing friends

16:26 Being intentional in keeping friendships alive

24:39 Do friends serve a purpose?

28:10 The fears of making new friends as adults

33:59 Meeting new people in a non-romantic way

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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