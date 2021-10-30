What SPH must consider in rival bid for its hand

Just as Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) was readying to put out the $3.4 billion cash-plus-shares offer from Keppel Corporation to its shareholders at its upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM), onto the scene comes businessman Ong Beng Seng together with two Temasek-linked entities, with an all-cash offer of $2.10 per share for the property group.

In a surprise early morning announcement yesterday, Cuscaden Peak - a consortium comprising a unit of Mr Ong's Hotel Properties Limited, a unit of the Mapletree group, as well as the majority shareholder of CapitaLand - announced it had submitted an all-cash offer for SPH via a scheme of arrangement.